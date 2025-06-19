Infocepts Recognised in HFS Challenger Series for Driving Scalable, Real-World Enterprise AI

Praised for its outcome-led delivery, prebuilt AI solutions, and future-ready talent model enabling faster, sustainable AI adoption across industries

Infocepts' solutions-as-a-service model—blending reusable IP with flexible delivery—allows enterprises to scale AI without high overhead or long-term lock-ins” — HFS Research

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infocepts, a global leader in Data and AI solutions, has been named to the HFS Research Challenger Series, a recognition that underscores its growing influence in the highly competitive data and AI services space. HFS commended Infocepts for its practical, outcomes-first approach to AI, long-standing client partnerships, and consistent ability to deliver repeatable, scalable value.“Evolving from a BI and integration specialist, Infocepts has become a trusted partner helping organizations simplify complex data and AI initiatives through a pragmatic, problem-solving approach. Its solutions-as-a-service model—blending reusable IP with flexible delivery—allows enterprises to scale AI without high overhead or long-term lock-ins”, noted HFS in their report.Solving Enterprise Friction with Modular, Outcome-Led SolutionsWith a portfolio spanning the entire data-to-AI lifecycle, Infocepts helps organizations modernize platforms, scale analytics operations, and operationalize responsible AI. Its differentiated delivery model—featuring modular accelerators, zero-downtime managed services, and elastic engagement options—enables clients to reduce transformation cycles and maximize returns from AI investments.At the heart of Infocepts’ approach is a commitment to solving common enterprise roadblocks such as tool sprawl, integration complexity, and resource rigidity. To enable faster, more governed AI adoption, Infocepts offers a suite of proprietary platforms purpose-built for scale and agility: DiscoverYai – for AI lifecycle management Decision360 – for domain-specific intelligence HyperCare – for cost effective Data & AI OpsInfocepts’ industry-ready solutions like SupplyChain360 and Employee360 come 40–70% pre-built, enabling faster implementation and quicker time-to-value.Innovation & Talent: Driving Scalable ImpactCentral to Infocepts’ differentiation is its competency-first talent model. Rather than training around individual tools, the firm cultivates cloud and AI-literate professionals skilled across platforms such as AWS, Azure, Snowflake, and Databricks. This cross-functional, agile model has delivered up to 2.8x skill leverage compared to traditional GSIs.Innovation is embedded in the company’s DNA. Through Innovation Day events and structured crowdsourcing programs, Infocepts continuously surfaces and prototypes real-world AI solutions—many of which evolve into scalable accelerators within its portfolio.“What sets Infocepts apart is not just its innovation platforms like DiscoverYai and Decision360, but its practitioner-led approach to simplifying AI and data adoption for enterprise clients,” noted HFS Research.Looking AheadWith plans to expand delivery hubs across global locations like France, Canada, India and Singapore, Infocepts is positioning itself for broader market impact. Its growing suite of domain-specific offerings aims to reduce AI adoption cycles and deliver sustainable value across industries."Proud to be recognized by HFS for our impact-first approach—driving real outcomes by operationalizing LLMs and simplifying analytics modernization for business success."To join the growing list of enterprises simplifying AI with Infocepts, talk to our experts today.

