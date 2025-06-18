Theme Park Attraction MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD Introduces Nergigante to Training Quest

Multi Ring (Nergigante) – ¥2,178 (tax included) Mascot Keychain with Tail (Nergigante) – ¥2,750 (tax included) Hunter’s Meal Plate – Nergigante’s Great Horn – ¥2,300 (tax included) Well-Done Steak – ¥3,800 (tax included) *Limited to 10 servings per day

The immersive attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori introduces its fourth large monster on June 20, alongside new themed merch and food

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced the arrival of the Elder Dragon "Nergigante" from the Monster Hunter video game series to its limited-time attraction "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori", beginning Friday, June 20, 2025.

In this immersive attraction, guests assume the role of novice hunters arriving at the "Awaji Assembly Hall" to undergo training quests and hone their skills. The quests consist of two stages: "Field Research" and "Large Monster Suppression". In the suppression stage, participants face off against large monsters onscreen while equipped with action controllers and tracking devices. They must use their full body to control weapons, evade attacks, and aim for successful subjugation. Each participant receives a personal IC-tagged "Hunter ID", which tracks progress and stores data across visits. As hunters complete quests, their Hunter Rank increases, unlocking access to more powerful monsters. Challenging Nergigante requires a Hunter Rank of 3 or higher.

To commemorate Nergigante’s arrival, a new line of original, limited edition merchandise and collaboration food items will launch alongside the update. Whether a seasoned veteran or first-time participant, Monster Hunter fans are invited to face the might of the fearsome Elder Dragon at Nijigen no Mori this summer.

■Overview: Appearance of Elder Dragon Nergigante

Start Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Content: Nergigante will appear in the training quest of MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori. Participants must have a Hunter Rank of 3 or higher to face the monster.

*First-time visitors begin at Hunter Rank 1. Hunter Rank can be increased by completing multiple monster battles using the personal IC-tagged "Hunter ID" provided at the event.

■Overview: New Collaboration Merchandise

Sales Start: Friday, June 20, 2025

Location: "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori" Shop

■Overview: New Collaboration Food

Sales Start: Friday, June 20, 2025

Location: Restaurant "Mori no Terrace" (located within Nijigen no Mori)

■Overview: MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori

Duration: through Monday, November 3, 2025

Location: Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content: Experience the world of the Monster Hunter series through immersive "Field Research" and "Large Monster Suppression" training quests. Limited-edition goods and food items inspired by the game are also available.

Hours: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM *Hours may vary by season. Please check the official website for details.

Price:

One-Hunt Ticket - Adults ¥2,900 – ¥3,900, Children ¥1,800 – ¥2,100

Two-Hunt Ticket - Adults ¥4,300 – ¥5,400, Children ¥2,800 – ¥3,200

Three-Hunt Ticket - Adults ¥5,200 – ¥6,400, Children ¥3,500 – ¥4,000

Four-Hunt Ticket - Adults ¥5,700 – ¥7,000, Children ¥3,800 – ¥4,400

Five-Hunt Ticket - Adults ¥6,200 – ¥7,600, Children ¥4,100 – ¥4,800

*All prices include tax

*Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult who must also purchase a ticket

*Ticket prices may vary by season. Please check the purchase page for details

*Tickets are only valid on the day of use

*For the latest information, visit the official website

*Up to 3 people may participate per group

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/rZfDX7w5Mv/

Notes: Information is current at time of publication and subject to change

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/monsterhunter/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office, Tel: +81 (0)799-64-7061

©CAPCOM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.