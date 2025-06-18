Attorney General Jackley Announces South Dakota Receives Almost $2 Million Opioid Payment from Janssen Pharmaceuticals

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that South Dakota has received payment of $1,967,317.50 in its latest opioid settlement from Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

“This payment is part of our efforts to hold companies accountable for their part in creating this nation’s opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Too many South Dakota families have suffered because of this crisis.”

Johnson & Johnson, which owns Janssen, agreed in 2021 to pay states more than $5 billion over nine years. This latest payment brings the amount received to $4,994,200.68. South Dakota is expected to receive a projected total of $9,357,950.77 from the Johnson & Johnson settlement.

The payments go into the National Opioid Settlement Fund administered by the South Dakota Department of Social Services. As part of the National Opioid Settlement, South Dakota is projected to receive nearly $80 million in funds from companies that helped fuel the opioid epidemic. These funds will be used for addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery.

