Heveya® x TODA: The Ritual Returns

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heveyaand Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) invite the community to step out of the noise and into a rare state of deep rest with the next edition of the Cloud Mats Series - an immersive wellness experience that blends restorative sound, stillness and 360° digital art. The event will take place on Friday 20 June from 8:45AM at Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah.In line with International Yoga Day this weekend, the upcoming session offers the perfect opportunity to reconnect with self, soul and stillness through movement and meditation.Open to all, regardless of experience, this intimate 60-minute session is led by Alexandra Venison, a Dubai-based wellness practitioner known for her grounding and trauma-informed approach to holistic healing. Participants will be guided through Yoga Nidra which will include gentle breathwork, visualisation and the transcendent tones of alchemy crystal singing bowls, creating space for the nervous system to down-regulate and repair.In preparation for the event, Alexandra Venison said: "Yoga Nidra is a doorway to healing and self-awareness that requires nothing but your presence," says Alexandra. "In a city that never slows down, these moments of deep pause are not a luxury - they are a necessity."Beneath TODA's signature 360° projection dome, the space transforms into a visual sanctuary of cosmic and natural landscapes. With Heveya'ssignature organic latex mats and lavender-scented eyemasks - designed to support both the body and the planet - each participant is cradled in comfort from start to finish.Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveyashares: "At Heveya, our mission is to support rest and regeneration not only at home, but wherever people need it most. Collaborating with TODA on this wellness series allows us to reimagine what restorative rest can look and feel like, especially in a setting this sacred."Anna Lebedeva, Managing Director, TODA adds: "We created TODA to be more than an immersive space - it's a place to explore emotion, transformation and connection with all your senses. The HeveyaCloud Mats series is one of the most beautiful ways we do that, offering guests a multisensory journey that grounds them back into themselves."Attendees will also enjoy a serene post-session moment with Health Nag, the UAE-based wellness brand, offering ceremonial matcha to close the experience with nourishment and connection.The month of June - and summer in general - continues with other wellness activities and immersive experiences including 9D Breathwork Meditations, Immersive Yoga, and Sound Healing, all taking place at TODA. Each session blends visual artistry, sound, and mindful movement into one unforgettable flow. Whether you are there to stretch, breathe or simply be, each experience invites you to reset from the inside out.Spots are limited to preserve the intimate nature of the session, so please book your cloud mat now on www.heveya.ae or www.toda.ae , or follow both @heveyaae and @todadubai on Instagram.For further images, check out the link below:(ends)About HeveyaHeveyais a pioneering brand dedicated to providing natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly sleep solutions. Offering a range of organic latex mattresses, ergonomic pillows, and luxurious bedding, Heveyacombines comfort with sustainability. With a commitment to offering the highest quality materials, each product is crafted to support optimal sleep while being completely chemical-free and hypoallergenic. Heveya'sdedication to both customer well-being and environmental responsibility makes it a leading choice for those seeking a natural and luxurious sleep experience in the UAE.About Theatre of Digital Art (TODA)Located in the heart of Dubai at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) is the region's first fully immersive multi-sensory experience space. Set within a 360° projection dome, TODA brings together the worlds of visual art, music, and technology to create unforgettable journeys through sound and light. From digital exhibitions and live performances to wellness experiences and VR explorations, TODA transforms traditional storytelling into an interactive adventure for all ages. With a mission to inspire, connect, and spark creativity, TODA redefines how art and culture are experienced in the modern world.

