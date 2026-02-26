Creekside Hotel, Dubai Invites Guests to Gather at Nomad Restaurant & Terrace this Ramadan

Nomad Restaurant & Terrace presents a sophisticated Iftar and Suhoor experience from 20th February through to 19th March.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When dusk settles over the Creek, and the call to prayer carries across the water, there are few settings in the city as softly arresting as the terrace at Nomad. This Ramadan, Creekside Hotel, Dubai opens its doors to something altogether different — an evening ritual built around food, warm conversations, and an atmosphere that makes the hours disappear.Starting on the 20th February through to 19th March, Nomad Restaurant & Terrace will host a nightly Iftar buffet priced at AED 175 per person, available from sunset through 9:00 PM. The spread draws from a repertoire of traditional preparations and dishes that carry the weight of memory and occasion rather than novelty, accompanied by an assortment of Ramadan juices, soft drinks, and water. Threading through the evening is the sound of live oud, its resonance both grounding and soulful, giving the meal a cadence that’s distinctly its own.For those whose evenings stretch well past the dinner hour, Suhoor begins at 9:00 PM and continues into the night. Served à la carte, it is the more intimate counterpart to Iftar — slower, more languid — with shisha available to those who wish to linger.“Ramadan is a time of reflection, generosity, and togetherness,” said Matthieu Busschaert, General Manager of Creekside Hotel, Dubai. “At Nomad, we wanted to create an experience that honours tradition while offering a setting that feels warm and welcoming. From the flavours of the Iftar buffet to the ambience shaped by live oud music, every element has been thoughtfully considered to allow guests to connect, pause, and truly savour the evening.”Together, the two sittings form a complete arc for the night — from the communal energy of breaking fast to the calmer hours that follow. Reservations are encouraged.Details:Nomad Restaurant & Terrace – Ramadan• Iftar Buffet20 Feb – 19 Mar | Sunset – 9:00 PM AED 175 per personTraditional buffet with Ramadan juices, soft drinks, water, and live oud music.• Suhoor20 Feb – 19 Mar | From 9:00 PM À la carte dining with shisha.For reservations and enquiries, please contact the hotel on +971 4 230 8555 or follow on instagram @creeksidehoteldubai.Images:(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT THE CREEKSIDE HOTEL DUBAI, FRANCHISED BY ACCOR HOTELSThe Creekside Hotel Dubai, franchised by ACCOR Hotels is a contemporary lifestyle destination in the heart of Dubai, offering a relaxed stay experience complemented by a vibrant portfolio of dining and social venues. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and proximity to some of the city’s most popular leisure, cultural and sporting destinations, the hotel continues to evolve its food and beverage offering, creating accessible,community-driven experiences for both guests and local residents.Hotel ContactsWebsite: https://all.accor.com/hotel/C5L8/index.en.shtml Address:Al Rebat Street, Al Garhoud, Dubai, UAE. P.O. Box 35005F&B:Phone: +971 55 100 0323Email: hc5l8-fb@accor.comwa.link/hrd94nReservation:Phone: +971 4 230 8555Email: HC5L8@accor.comSocial MediaIG: https://www.instagram.com/creeksidehoteldubai/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheCreeksideHotelDubaiAnAccorHotel Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheCreeksideHotelDubai Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/creeksidehoteldubai Milkshake: https://msha.ke/thecreeksidehoteldubai

