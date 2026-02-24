Layali Al Zallaq returns to Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa this Ramadan

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Bespoke Iftar and Ghabga Offering Creating the Ultimate Magnifique Ramadan ExperienceSofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea and Spa, the Kingdom’s premier luxury beachfront resort, invites guests to indulge in a culinary dining experience this Ramadan with “Layali al Zallaq.”Hidden among the shores of Zallaq, Sofitel Bahrain has long been synonymous with impeccable service. Home to the region's premier Thalassa spa, the resort features luxuriously appointed accommodations, award-winning dining venues, and state-of-the-art facilities. At the heart of Layali Al Zallaq lies Saraya Restaurant, one of the resort’s signature all-day dining venues, which has been transformed with traditional lanterns, starlit ceilings, and authentic Arabian decor.As the sun sets each evening, Saraya Restaurant welcomes guests to a mouth-watering Iftar buffet featuring an extensive array of traditional Ramadan specialties and international favourites. The menu includes succulent grilled meats, aromatic biryanis, fresh mezze platters, and decadent Arabic sweets, all prepared with the finest ingredients. The Iftar experience, priced at BHD 32 per person, includes a selection of refreshing Ramadan juices and water, ensuring a complete and satisfying break of fast. Families are warmly welcomed, with children aged six to twelve dining for BHD 16 net, while those five years and below enjoy complimentaryaccess to this sumptuous feast.For those seeking to extend their evening, the Ghabga experience offers late-night dining from 9:30 PM until 2:00 AM. Guests can savor an exquisite selection of hot and cold dishes, live cooking stations, and an impressive dessert spread. The Ghabga is priced at BHD 32 net per person, with the same family-friendly pricing structure as Iftar.To elevate the Ramadan experience further, Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq presents a calendar of special themed evenings throughout the holy month. Every Monday and Tuesday evening, the resort hosts Ladies Night Ghabga, where all ladies enjoy a generous 50% discount. Expect to unwind to live Arabic entertainment, enjoy traditional music, and make space for traditional and tasty Ramadan dishes.Families are invited to create cherished memories together every Wednesday evening during the Family Ghabga Day Out, priced at BHD 75 for two adults and two children. This package ensures that parents and children alike can enjoy festivities dedicated to the whole family, from 9:30 PM to 2:00 AM.Every Saturday night transforms into Khaleeji Night, featuring authentic Khaleeji music and live entertainment from 9:30 PM to 2:00 AM. This special evening is made for guests to get involved, whether it be with family or friends, with performances that are made to celebrate centuries-old traditions in a contemporary luxury setting.Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq hosts what will be the island's most anticipated Gergaoun celebration. Families are invited to partake in a unique Iftar evening filled with moments of joy, exciting activities, fun-filled entertainment, and special surprises designed for children.Commenting on the launch of Layali Al Zallaq, Mehdi Hanayen, Managing Director of Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea and Spa, said, "Ramadan has always been about the moments between meals. We are extending an invitation to those who would like to return to the resort and to those who want to experience it for the first time. Converse, laugh, and most importantly, enjoy as we welcome guests to become part of our Ramadan story this February.”Given the exceptional nature of these experiences and anticipated high demand, advance reservations are strongly recommended to ensure preferred dates and seating arrangements. Guests may secure their reservations by calling or messaging via WhatsApp at +973 38885789.Images:(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914ABOUT SOFITEL BAHRAIN ZALLAQ THALASSA SEA & SPASofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa is a luxurious beachfront resort blending French elegance with Bahraini hospitality. Located on the pristine west coast of Bahrain, the five-star property offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and an unparalleled wellness experience. It is home to the region’s only Thalassa Sea & Spa, featuring state-of-the-art thalassotherapy treatments that harness the healing benefits of seawater. Guests can indulge in world-class dining, unwind in beautifully designed rooms and overwater villas, and immerse themselves in curated experiences that celebrate French art de vivre and local culture. With its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and refined luxury, Sofitel Bahrain is a premier destination for relaxation,rejuvenation, and cultural exploration.ABOUT SOFITELSofitel Hotels & Resorts is an ambassador of modern French style, culture and art-de-vivre around the world. Established in 1964, Sofitel is the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France with more than 120 chic and remarkable hotels in the world’s most sought after destinations. Sofitel exudes a refined and understated sense of modern luxury, always blending a touch of French decadence with the very best of the locale. The Sofitel collection includes such notable hotels as Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square, Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour and Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

