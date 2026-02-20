Marisa Peer announces powerful new book revealing how childhood beliefs shape adult life - and how to rewrite them

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YOUR MIND. YOUR RULES.World-renowned therapist, bestselling author, and creator of Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT), Marisa Peer, has announced today that her highly anticipated new book, Your Mind, Your Rules, will be published on 9 April 2026, with preorders now open.Drawing on more than 40 years of clinical experience working with CEOs, entrepreneurs, elite athletes, celebrities, royalty, and individuals worldwide, Your Mind, Your Rules explores the subconscious beliefs or “rules” formed in childhood that quietly govern adult behaviour, relationships, self-worth, success, and emotional wellbeing.In the book, published by Stephen Bartlett’s publishing arm, Flight Books, Marisa reveals why willpower alone rarely creates lasting change, and how identifying and rewriting these internal rules can transform every area of life.“So many people are living their lives by rules they never consciously chose, but were formed through childhood experiences, words spoken to them or moments where they decided who they had to be in order to feel connected, loved or safe,” says Marisa.“These rules then quietly shape how we think and feel about ourselves, how we show up in our careers and relationships, and what we believe is possible for us.“The moment you learn to rewrite those rules, everything changes. You stop repeating the past, sabotaging yourself, and you begin to think, feel, act and succeed from a place of confidence, self-worth and choice - not conditioning.”Rather than a trend-led self-help title, Your Mind, Your Rules is a definitive work that combines elements of neuroscience, psychology, and decades of therapeutic insight with practical tools readers can apply immediately. The book explores:● How beliefs formed in the first seven years of life shape adult decisions● The hidden rules driving relationship patterns and self-sabotage● Why unmet childhood needs repeat in love, parenting, and work● How family roles influence confidence, behaviour, and success● Why self-judgement, not trauma, is often what keeps people stuckThe release comes at a time when, according to the World Health Organization, one in eight people worldwide lives with a mental health disorder, with depression and anxiety costing the global economy over £1 trillion annually in lost productivity.Your Mind, Your Rules is part of Marisa’s broader mission to elevate conversations about mental health, relationships, parenting, and emotional resilience, and to provide accessible, effective tools for lasting change.The book builds on her vast body of work, including her global RTT training programme, the I Am Enough movement, and her commitment to transforming mental health worldwide through her programs, books, and social media channels.Pre-order now open - https://smarturl.it/u3hAnQ Your Mind, Your Rules is published on 9 April 2026.Review copies will be available closer to publication.For media enquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Elise McDonaldHead of Publicity, Marisa Peerelise.mcdonald@marisapeer.com+44 7837 928725(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Marisa PeerMarisa Peer is a world-renowned therapist, best-selling author, and global speaker, celebrated for pioneering her powerful technique - Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT).With over 40 years of experience, she has helped people from all walks of life - including CEOs, Olympic athletes, and A-list celebrities - to overcome limiting beliefs and unlock their full potential.In 2013, she launched the I Am Enough movement, empowering people to build confidence, improve relationships, and remove blocks to success.he-workplaceFollowing the success of her personal practice and driven by a mission to make deep transformation accessible, Marisa founded the RTT School in 2015 and has trained over 19,000 therapists, practitioners, and coaches worldwide.She has captivated audiences at major global events, delivered powerful TEDx talks, and been featured in top media outlets, including The Guardian, NBC’s Today Show, and Stephen Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO.In 2021, Marisa created The 5-Day Challenge, a free resource designed to help 6-11-year-olds build self-confidence and resilience at a time when childhood anxiety is on the rise.With six bestselling books and over 2.7 million social media followers, Marisa continues to change lives worldwide. Discover more at marisapeer.com.About RTTPioneered by Marisa Peer, RTT combines the most effective principles of hypnotherapy, psychotherapy, NLP, and cognitive behavioral therapy to identify, reframe, and resolve the root causes of emotional and behavioral issues at a subconscious level, helping individuals create lasting change quickly and effectively.Used by therapists, coaches, and healthcare professionals worldwide, it empowers people to rewire their minds, release limiting beliefs, and unlock their full potential.Find out more at https://link.rtt.com/4jlYRyE

