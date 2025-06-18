Submit Release
CEB provides significant support for local road rehabilitation project in Serbia

Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Aleksandra Sofronijević spoke today with a delegation of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), led by Vice-Governor Tomáš Boček, about the possibility of this financial institution helping Serbia in the rehabilitation of the local road network.

