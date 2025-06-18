Gov. McMaster Issues Executive Order to Expedite I-20 Overpass Bridge Replacement in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-22 to expedite the replacement of the Old Vaucluse Road I-20 overpass bridge in Aiken County, which was destroyed in a tanker truck collision and fire on Saturday, June 14.

The order declares that the incident constitutes an emergency under federal guidelines and enables the state to pursue expedited assistance and reconstruction efforts.

It also authorizes the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to undertake any actions necessary to provide for the immediate replacement of the bridge and directs SCDOT to apply for federal emergency relief funding through the Federal Highway Administration to support the project.