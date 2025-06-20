Pier House Resort & Spa Unveils New Food & Beverage Experiences in Key West

Pier House Resort & Spa Aerial

New Restaurant, New Offerings, New Menus and New Bar Name

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pier House Resort & Spa, a beloved Florida Keys resort for nearly 60 years that is nestled between Old Town Key West and the Ocean, is turning up the flavor with a wave of new food and beverage offerings designed to delight guests and visitors from sunrise to sunset.Start the day with ocean breezes and fresh flavors at the newly re-opened Harborview Café, serving breakfast and lunch in a welcoming, casual, waterfront environment, the coastal menu is inspired by regional ingredients. Named after the original restaurant at Pier House Resort for many years, Harborview Café offers dishes like Egg White & Goat Cheese Omelet and Two Eggs Any Way for breakfast and Fish Tacos, Wagyu Burgers and Chicken & Avocado BLT. Breakfast is served daily 8 am-11:30 am while lunch is offered 11:30 am-5 pm.Staying true to the “no shirt, no shoes, no problem” motto, the newly reimagined Three Palms Beach Bar is a beachside bar and grill providing a low-key, swimsuit-casual dining spot for guests to enjoy a tropical drink or a bite to eat when beachfront activities work up an appetite. Guests enjoy tropical cocktails, light bites, just steps from the surf. To celebrate Three Palms Beach Bar is offering features on the new dinner menu.As the sun sets, the resort’s signature restaurant, the oceanfront One Duval provides a culinary experience with fine dining considerations indoor or outdoor. With a continuously changing menu that reflects the freshest ingredients and Chef Maria Manso’s inspired vision, One Duval presents a culinary adventure. Now open daily for dinner, One Duval has a refreshed dinner menu featuring vibrant seafood, modern island cuisine, and elevated favorites.The resort is excited to announce special pairing dinners throughout the year:• Saturday, June 21, Pier House Resort & Spa is hosting a four course Rum Pairing Dinner in partnership with Papa Pilar’s Rum from 6:30-9 pm on the Sunset Terrace. Guests enjoy a welcome cocktail and passed Hors d'oeuvres followed by a Caribbean and Cuban coursed dinner with signature cocktail pairings. ($125++ per person.)• In celebration of Key West Rum Fest, Pier House Resort & Spa is hosting a ‘Toes in the Sand’ beach four course dinner on Saturday, Aug. 16 from 6:30-9 pm. ($140++ per person.)“We’ve created culinary experiences that reflect the spirit of Key West—easygoing, experiential, and unforgettable,” says Robert Spoto, Vice President/General Manager for Remington Hospitality. “Whether you’re sipping a cocktail with your feet in the sand or enjoying a sunrise breakfast, every meal here is designed to immerse guests in the island lifestyle.”A piece of old Key West lies within Pier House Resort & Spa at Chart Room, known as one of the island’s greatest hidden treasures. As unofficial headquarters of Mel Fisher, Jimmy Buffet and Jerry Jeff Walker, Chart Room holds the key to countless Key West tales and memories. The bar serves straight-up spirits and enforces a casual atmosphere as indicated through its ceiling of ties, collected from patrons who unknowingly enter the establishment overdressed. Donned with vintage photos of notable visitors, Chart Room is an iconic dive where locals and guests swap stories and kick back.Offering 119 guest rooms and 23 suites and a full service Spa, Pier House Resort & Spa presents gorgeous grounds while boasting stunning views. For more information about Pier House Resort & Spa call (305)-296-4600. Visit www.pierhouse.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.# # #

