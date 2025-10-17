River House at Odette's Presents Astro Vino Wine Pairing Experience

Astro Vino Celestial Inspired Dessert at River House at Odette's

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- River House at Odette’s, an indulgent and chic retreat overlooking the Delaware River in vibrant New Hope, Pa., introduces the new Astro Vino wine program, designed to let the stars guide the pour. The private astrological tasting features selections from in-house sommelier Amanda Martins, curated to reflect character traits and desires associated with each patron’s individual Sun, Moon and Rising star signs. This unique, add-on experience accompanies Prime Steak selections in the hotel’s classic chophouse - Odette’s - and is available for reservations.With star signs as the guide, Astro Vino at Odette’s crafts an ethereal journey with thoughtfully suggested wine pairings and menu suggestions and a sweet zodiac-themed finale for dessert. With palette pleasing choices for bold Aries, dreamy Pisces and every guest star sign in-between, Martins uses the constellations to forecast tasting desires, with pours as unique as each sign’s personality and character traits. Available on select evenings and with advance reservation at Odette’s required, Astro Vino includes three wine pours, individualized, expert menu recommendations for pairing and a sparkling-star, zodiac-themed dessert.Poised at the historic site of Odette Myrtil’s cabaret, the culinary endeavors of River House at Odette’s marry the elegance of an upscale, classic chophouse with Odette’s flirtatious past. With a tantalizing selection of USDA Prime Steak cuts reverse seared to draw out tender flavor, the Odette’s dinner menu offers a Raw Bar, shareable starters and additional mains alongside Steaks and Chops with specialized sauces. Lively spirits and a comprehensive wine list available in Odette’s and in the Lounge and Overlook, and tempting dessert options like the colossal Death by Chocolate Cake round out the evening. Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch menus entice guests to return for another taste from the restaurant. On the rooftop, ROOF is an elevated member’s only experience, accessible exclusively to hotel guests and ROOF Members and serving up small plates and prohibition-era inspired cocktails with spectacular views of the Delaware River Valley, making it a favorite spot to relax and unwind, entertain friends, or spark some romance.Tucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant and inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette’s calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property’s storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil’s bygone era, Odette’s Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site’s colorful history.For an evening written in the stars, call 215.682.2022 or visit https://riverhousenewhope.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

