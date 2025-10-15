THE TENNESSEAN HOTEL LAUDED IN MULTIPLE PRESTIGIOUS INDUSTRY AWARDS

The Tennessean Hotel, Downtown Knoxville The Tennessean Hotel

KNOXVILLE HOTEL CELEBRATES SELECTION IN CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER READERS’ CHOICE AWARD, NORTHSTAR STELLA AWARDS & THE MICHELIN GUIDE 2025 KEY SELECTION

Earning placement in three of the industry’s biggest awards this month is a true reflection of our team’s dedication to providing our guests with exceptional experiences. ” — Paul Jordan, Area General Manager, The Tennessean Hotel

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains beyond and the Tennessee River winding below, The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville gem presenting a perfect blend of bespoke European boutique hotel charm and warm Southern hospitality – proudly announces winning three top national hospitality awards this month. Selected by Condé Nast Traveler readers, The Tennessean Hotel earned a spot in the Top Hotels in the South category, while also receiving two Gold medals in the 2025 Northstar Stella Awards as both the Best Boutique Property and the Best Hotel/Resort Event Space in the Southeast. In addition, The MICHELIN Guide once again awarded The Tennessesan Hotel top honors in its 2025 Key Hotels selection, selecting the property as a One Key Hotel on this year’s list.“Earning placement in three of the industry’s biggest awards this month is a true reflection of our team’s dedication to providing our guests with exceptional experiences,” says Paul Jordan, area general manager, The Tennessean Hotel. “We’re so proud to have taken two Golds in the Stella awards, to be back on the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice rankings and to once again receive a Key from The MICHELIN Guide. While we are grateful for the accolades, we are even more thankful for our guests and customers for voting for The Tennessesan and supporting our property.”In the 38th Annual Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice survey, nearly 800,000 readers cast votes for their favorite hotels, resorts, destinations, cruises, trains and airlines. The Tennessean Hotel - one of only two Tennessee hotels on the list - earned the No. 23 spot in the Top Hotels in the South, ranking for the 5th time on the prestigious list.Celebrating outstanding achievements in quality service and innovation within the meeting and event industry, The Tennessean Hotel won two Golds in the 9th Annual Stella Awards – chosen as the Best Hotel/Resort Event Space in the Southeast, which honors properties that provide outstanding on-site meeting venues to event organizers and their stakeholders and as the Best Boutique Property in the Southeast, which recognizes smaller hotels that go above and beyond for their guests. This year's winners were selected from more over 1,000 nominations, reflecting superior performance and overall prestige in the meeting industry space.The Tennessean Hotel was selected by One Key Hotel by The MICHELIN Guide for the second consecutive year, distinguished by MICHELIN inspectors as one of the very best hotels in the United States. Inspectors take into account five universal criteria when considering a hotel: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the neighborhood or setting. As a One Key property, The Tennessean is recognized as “a true gem with personality. Service always goes the extra mile and the hotel provides much more than others in its price range.”Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park and on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel is an indulgent experience steps from downtown Knoxville’s burgeoning culinary, arts and music scene. Gracious staff welcome guests to 82 opulent rooms and suites steeped in southern hospitality with unexpected amenities from butler service and customized concierge offerings to artisan-created works adorning the polished spaces and the only tea service tradition in the region. The refined Drawing Room, along with the modern Tavern at Maker Exchange, deliver seasonally enticing crafted beverages and locally-sourced bites with a twist. For more information about The Tennessean Hotel, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.