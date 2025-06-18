BEST STEMposium fosters collaboration and innovation among Iowa STEM educators

Last week, STEM educators and administrators from across the state converged in central Iowa for the fourth annual BEST STEMposium. This event, held every June, allows K-12 STEM BEST Program models to network and explore new ideas to expand and enhance their programs.

The event rotates locations each year to showcase different programs and partnerships around the state. This year’s event featured several of the work-based and career-connected learning opportunities in the Boone Community School District, from elementary to high school, along with Ames-area opportunities for learning.

View highlights from this year’s BEST STEMposium in our Flickr event photo gallery

After kicking off with a presentation and tour at Reiman Gardens in Ames on Sunday evening, attendees were welcomed the following morning by Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow, STEM Bureau Chief Justin Lewis, and Boone Superintendent Julie Trepa. The attendees, representing many of the 139 STEM BEST program model schools across the state, rotated through 16 choices of detailed breakouts sessions highlighting opportunities offered at Boone, including how they incorporate resume building and mock interviews with business partners into English classes or ag and authentic learning partnerships in the welding lab. Attendees also had the opportunity to hear from a recent Boone graduate about the benefits of the Scrum process used in the Boone EDGE classroom, the school district’s STEM BEST Program model. The process helps students, educators and community partners manage complex project tasks and deadlines while tracking who is responsible for each.

One of the unique benefits of the STEMposium is the collaboration between new and veteran STEM BEST Program models sharing ideas about what they are trying to accomplish or past lessons. Between sessions, attendees had many opportunities to network and share ideas and discoveries with each other.

“It’s great to collaborate, meet people and just exchange ideas and go back with a few nuggets that you’re going to implement,” said Jacquie Drey, STEM and computer science teacher at Storm Lake Community School District.

Several educators even gained a new perspective on how to involve their students in the process from the start.

“One of the breakouts was about project based learning and that really hit home,” said Dakota Stormer, computer applications and STEAM teacher at Nodaway Valley Community School District. “The presenter was talking about how he had the kids make the ball fields and do the measuring and the angles. As we create an outdoor classroom space, I'm like, ‘That's a great idea. Let's have the kids do it!’”

A STEMposium favorite, the “mash-up,” allowed for intentional networking through prompted conversations to share best practices, challenges and inspiration.

“I love the mash-up,” said Mike Kuennen, IBN facilitator at New Hampton Community School District. “I just don’t think you can be in a bad group. My first group was random and the second I was with three other industrial tech teachers, but I was able to learn and contribute in both.”

On Tuesday, attendees took to Iowa State University’s Howe Hall in Ames to explore resources and opportunities in partnership with the Iowa Space Grant Consortium. Astronaut Clayton Anderson gave a keynote address to begin the morning and signed copies of his children’s book for attendees.

Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer attended the gallery walk which allowed various STEM BEST Program models to showcase the work they are doing and share ideas with each other.

The event concluded with hands-on experiences from the Iowa Space Grant Consortium including a challenge to build a lunar lander model and exploring the innovative work being done in Howe Hall and Iowa State University’s Aerospace Engineering program.

“This event encompasses what the STEM BEST Program is all about,” said Tanya Hunt, STEM BEST Program coordinator. “It’s a collaborative effort to share ideas and experiences that develops a culture where educators leave inspired and energized with the hopes that they bring that spirit back to their classroom.”

