Two Iowa students named as U.S. Presidential Scholars

The Iowa Department of Education has announced today that two Iowa students from the class of 2025 have been selected for this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars program. Chosen by the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognizes outstanding accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education. Each year, the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognizes up to 161 students around the country and is one of the highest honors a student can achieve.

Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2025 are:

● Cedric Liu, Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls

● Abigail Catherine Warning, Davis County High School, Bloomfield

Students are selected based on their academic achievement, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad. Additional students are included in the selection for the program, with 15 at-large scholars, 20 scholars for the arts and 20 scholars for career and technical education.

Now in its 61st year of operation, the U.S Presidential Scholars program honors the nation’s most distinguished high school seniors. The program was originally established in 1964 by the executive order of the President and was extended in 1979 to include recognition of high achievements in visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program also recognized students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education.

A complete list of the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars can be found on the U.S. Department of Education’s website.