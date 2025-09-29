FAFSA now open with virtual support available to assist students and families

Iowans seeking to access millions of dollars in financial aid to pursue education or training beyond high school can now take the most important first step in that journey.

The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) recently became available to everyone at StudentAid.gov. The FAFSA is used to determine eligibility for federal financial aid, including grants, work-study funds and loans, to help pay for college and other postsecondary options. The FAFSA also determines eligibility for many of Iowa’s state scholarship and grant programs, as well as for institutional financial aid offers from colleges and universities.

Any student interested in continuing their education, regardless of income, should complete the FAFSA. Even if you think you may not qualify for financial aid, over 87 percent of first-year undergraduates were awarded financial aid in 2021-22, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Additionally, more than $34 million in federal Pell grant funds went unclaimed in Iowa by the class of 2024, according to the National College Attainment Network (NCAN).

To make it even easier to complete the FAFSA and receive financial aid, the process has recently undergone a comprehensive revision and overhaul to streamline the application. Most students and their families can now complete the application in less than 30 minutes. Students and parents/guardians will each need to create a studentaid.gov account prior to beginning the application process.

This year’s FAFSA also allows for real-time matching of Social Security Administration information, eliminating a potential delay in identity verification. Additionally, students can directly invite their parent(s) or guardian via email to complete the necessary family information required by the FAFSA.

Students and families who need assistance or have questions about completing the FAFSA can receive direct, personal assistance from a variety of resources offered by the Iowa Department of Education.

The Department’s Virtual College Coaching program offers students and their families personalized, one-on-one support to help them navigate the college-going process.

Coaches are real, live experts in helping students and families pursue education after high school. Through text messages and virtual appointments, coaches guide you through your high school graduation and make sure you have a smooth transition to college, no matter where you go or what you study. Coaches also provide guidance on applying for college and financial aid, offer reminders about important deadlines, and offer one-on-one, personalized assistance to help students navigate the college-going process.

Virtual appointments with coaches also help with filing the FAFSA, completing college applications, and securing financial aid. Students can also email virtualcoach@iowa.gov for direct assistance.

For more information on the 2026-27 FAFSA and federal financial aid opportunities, visit StudentAid.gov. Additional information on state financial aid programs and completing both the FAFSA and Iowa Financial Aid Application are available at https://educate.iowa.gov/higher-ed/financial-aid.

