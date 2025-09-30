The pathways to substitute teaching

Each day, Iowa schools rely on substitute teachers to provide seamless support and instruction in PK-12 classrooms when contracted teachers are away. With the large demand for high-quality substitute teachers across the state, Iowa has streamlined the process to becoming a substitute teacher by offering two pathways.

“Substitute teachers are a valuable part of Iowa schools,” said Mike Cavin, chief of the Bureau of Educational Examiners at the Iowa Department of Education. “by having two pathways to become a substitute teacher, Iowa can continue to grow its talent pool of quality substitute educators for our communities.”

Currently, individuals can become a substitute teacher through a substitute license or substitute authorization. For a substitute license, individuals who have held or are eligible to hold a full teaching license in Iowa can apply for a substitute license, which allows the teacher to substitute in any PK-12 subject or grade level, including long-term subbing.

License types approved for full substitute teaching include:

● Initial, standard, master educator, permanent professional or exchange licenses

● Professional administrator license

● Professional service license

● Full career and technical authorization

● Substitute license

● Full Native Language Teacher Authorization

Individuals who are interested in substitute teaching but do not have a teaching background can apply for a substitute authorization, which allows the teacher to substitute in any PK-12 subject or grade level but does not allow for long-term subbing. To be eligible for a substitute authorization, an individual must have completed at least 60 semester hours and the substitute authorization course that is offered through Iowa’s Area Education Agencies and several colleges.

Certified paraeducators who do not have 60 semester hours but have completed the AEA substitute authorization course can also apply for a limited substitute authorization. This allows the paraeducator to substitute within their current assigned classroom.

For more information on how to become a substitute teacher, visit the Department’s website or contact Alivia Bullis at Alivia.bullis@iowa.gov.