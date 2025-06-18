Real Change, Recognized: 18th TM Forum Excellence Awards Celebrate the Innovators Turning Transformation Into Impact

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum, the global alliance of telco and tech companies, today announces the winners of its 18th Annual Excellence Awards. Recognizing and celebrating TM Forum Members that are driving real, measurable change across the telco and tech ecosystem, the Excellence Awards closed out an energizing day one at DTW Ignite.Using composability, automation and AI as their tools, all of the finalists are advancing TM Forum’s three industry missions – Composable IT & Ecosystems, Autonomous Networks, and AI & Data Innovation – at scale, while delivering measurable business impact across customer experience, operational efficiency, network monetization, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.Joann O’Brien, VP Digital Ecosystems, TM Forum: “The quality of entries this year has been incredibly high, reflecting an industry that is no longer experimenting with transformation, but mastering it. From AI-powered network autonomy to groundbreaking implementations of Open Digital Architecture, the winning projects demonstrate a clear path to delivering innovation with impact. It was a privilege to judge work that is not only technically excellent but already reshaping customer experience, operational efficiency, and sustainability outcomes across the globe.”Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum: “The TM Forum Excellence Awards are a powerful measure of the real change starting to take place in our industry. These awards don’t just celebrate success – they spotlight stories of bold, AI-driven, sustainable transformation that are reshaping our industry. Crucially, they test and demonstrate the business value of our Member’s incredible work, building Open Digital Architecture, developing the tools, frameworks and code that are driving growth across our three industry missions. Huge congratulations to all our finalists and winners!”As a neutral, non-profit organization, TM Forum’s Excellence Awards are judged by an impartial and independent judging panel comprising industry experts. The annual awards celebrate the success of key industry players and delivering unrivalled industry exposure and valuable peer recognition.With more than 150 entries from nearly 100 of organizations, this year’s submissions reflected the momentum that is behind the industry in tackling its biggest challenges with real solutions.Announcing this year’s winners:Excellence in ODA Implementation: Jio Platforms and Reliance Jio InfocommRedefining Telecom Excellence Through Pioneering IT Transformation and ODA Composability in the 5G/6G Era.Jio Platforms has been recognized for its exceptional innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity. The company strategically implemented TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA), integrating 52 Open APIs, resulting in streamlined processes, robust network management, and enhanced customer experiences. Over a year of meticulous observation and measurement, JPL has achieved substantial results, including onboarding 1.5 million customers daily at peak, reducing NOC operators by 65%, and expanding its subscriber capacity across 7,764 cities.Excellence in Data & AI Innovation: China Telecom and HuaweiAI Agents Driving New Era of O&M and Transforming Customer Experience.China Telecom launched its ‘Qiming’ network large language model (LLM) in 2022. Currently, it has deployed 12 AI assistants and agents for home broadband installation and maintenance across China Telecom’s 31 provincial companies. The AI agents have helped China Telecom reduce operational expenses and improve customer satisfaction.Excellence in Customer Experience: TelstraCustomer Innovation Unleashed through Inversion of Control: The Adaptive Networks Product Experience.Telstra’s Product Experience (PEX) has been awarded for empowering customers to design, deploy and scale solutions with ease using composable technology and modular APIs. With PEX, the telco’s role is inverted from being a gatekeeper of rigid product offerings to an enabler of customer-driven innovation and demonstrated measurable business impacts.Excellence in Monetizing the Network: AsiaInfo and China UnicomIndustrial-Focused Innovative Private 5G Network Products.China Unicom’s 5G + Industrial Internet private network, based on three core capabilities: “private network connectivity”, “private network security” and “flexible network architecture” was recognized for helping industrial customers to significantly improve production and operational efficiency, reduce labour costs, and enhance delivery efficiency as part of their digital transformation. By 2024 the solution had recognized over 2 billion RMB in new business for China Unicom.Excellence in Innovation for People & Planet: Claro Argentina and AmdocsClaro Argentina + Amdocs’ innovative AI-driven energy-efficiency approach which significantly improves network and operational performance.Claro Argentina and Amdocs were awarded for successfully reducing energy consumption within the network while maintaining performance. Claro Argentina and Amdocs’ unique AI-driven, automated data analysis approach achieved outstanding ECG targets, while also successfully demonstrating that energy efficiency, cost reduction, and high-quality performance don’t have to be mutually exclusive.Excellence in Autonomous Networks: China Mobile and HuaweiChina Mobile’s E2E Autonomous Network Operation Center (Dark NOC).China Mobile and Huawei’s project was awarded for achieving significant results within TM Forum Autonomous Network (AN) Level 4, where human involvement in network operations is minimal. The two companies developed a highly autonomous networks operations center, called Dark NOC, alongside two types of digital employee – role-based copilots and scenario-based agents. This improved the AN level of the NOC to 4 resulting in significant business benefits; a reduction in O&M manpower, saving in frontline installation and a drop in fault and customer complaints.Impact & Innovation Award: Swisscom and NetcrackerPioneering ODA-based transformation accelerates growth and innovation for Swisscom.Swisscom and Netcracker have been recognized for transforming the Swiss carrier’s OSS/operations so it could continue to innovate and provide new services (including non-telecom) while reducing the time to deliver Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)-based services. Swisscom’s digital architecture is built on TM Forum’s ODA and has achieved AN Level 4. They developed autonomous operational domains (ODMs), accelerating the deployment of new modernized ODMs from years to months.For the complete list of this year’s finalists, visit: https://dtw.tmforum.org/excellence-awards About TM ForumTM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms. TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem.At DTW Ignite, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.We are the only industry body to count the world’s top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: tmforum.orgFor media inquiries please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.