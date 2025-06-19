Wheaton, IL Family Law Firm Awards $1,500 Resilient Student Scholarship

Fall 2025 Resilient Student Scholarship Winner

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Mirabella, Kincaid Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, we have built up a longstanding reputation as devoted advocates for families going through the trials and tribulations of divorce. To support children of divorced parents who have experienced extraordinary hardship, our firm has created the Resilient Student Scholarship, awarding $1,500 to one student per semester. After a thorough review, we are proud to announce the winner for the Spring 2025 semester, Peyton Hennig.

Peyton is a current junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an aspiring law student. Despite the personal hardships and financial pressure she has faced, Peyton has maintained a 4.0 GPA while also working to cover her living expenses. She plans to support her family by pursuing a career in law, determined to succeed in the face of adversity.

Our goal in establishing the Resilient Student Scholarship is to encourage students dealing with difficult family issues to persevere in their studies. This scholarship is open to students with divorced or unmarried parents who are enrolled in an undergraduate degree program at an accredited school. All applicants must submit a 500-word essay, or a two-minute video essay, describing the hardships that they have endured in their family and how those hardships have shaped their future aspirations.

MKFM Law is currently accepting scholarship applications for the Fall 2025 semester. To be considered for the Resilient Student Scholarship, please submit your application before the final deadline of November 11, 2025. For further details, visit our scholarship page at https://www.mkfmlaw.com/the-mkfm-resilient-student-scholarship.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

With offices in Wheaton, St. Charles, and Sycamore, IL, MKFM Law provides legal support for people dealing with issues of family law, litigation, and employment discrimination. Our services are available to clients throughout the Chicagoland area, including DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will, Cook, Lake, and DeKalb Counties.

If you would like to discuss your legal issue with one of our attorneys, we are available for consultations. You can reach us over the phone at 630-665-7300 or through our online contact form at https://www.mkfmlaw.com/contact.

