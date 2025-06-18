Submit Release
Registration Open for Third Annual Social Services and Education Professionals Symposium

The University of New England (UNE) College of Professional Studies and its partner Educate Maine are pleased to be hosting the Third Annual Education and Social Services Professionals Symposium, made possible through the generous support of its sponsor, Unum.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at UNE’s Innovation Hall, located at 772 Stevens Avenue in Portland.

This is a professional development conference for educators, social workers, and counselors who work to improve the social and emotional health of Maine youth. Admission is $35 per person, and participants will earn seven contact hours.

The event has a great lineup of all-new workshops and a wonderful lunchtime speaker: Julia Sleeper, Executive Director of Tree Street Youth Center.

Participants will be provided with breakfast and lunch. Two attendees will win gift certificates for the Samoset Resort and Cliff House Maine.

For more information and details about registration, please visit the event registration website or contact Tierney Matz at tmatz@une.edu.

