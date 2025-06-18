Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrives in Russia on a Working Visit

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has this afternoon, 17 June 2025, arrived in Moscow, in the Russian Federation on a Working Visit aimed at strengthening bilateral economic and trade ties between South Africa and Russia.

The Deputy President is received by the Deputy Head of State Protocol, Mr Andrei Milyaev, Deputy Director of the African Department, Mr Andrei Stolyarov and International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes.

The visit of the Deputy President will focus on enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries in sectors such as agriculture, automotive, energy and mining industries as well as science and technology cooperation.

It will take place in two cities in the Russian Federation, namely Moscow and St. Petersburg for high-level engagements as well as economic diplomacy activities.

In Moscow, Deputy President Mashatile will meet with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr Mikhail Mishutin, and lay a wreath at the memorial site dedicated to South Africa’s liberation stalwarts, John Beaver (JB) Marks and Moses Kotane.

The second part of the Working Visit will take place in St. Petersburg where the Deputy President will meet with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and participate in the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2025 (SPIEF ’25), held under the theme: “Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World”. The forum will take place from 19–21 June 2025.

Deputy President Mashatile will participate in the plenary of SPIEF ’25 and has also been invited to participate as a speaker in the Russia-Africa Business Dialogue.

On the sidelines of SPIEF '25 Deputy President Mashatile is scheduled to deliver a Public Lecture at the St Petersburg State University under the theme: “South Africa’s G20 Presidency in a rapidly changing Geopolitical Environment” and also speak during the opening of the South African Trade and Investment Seminar.

The St. Petersburg leg of the visit is expected to leverage on promoting South Africa’s trade relations and South Africa as an investment destination.

The Working Visit will be Deputy President Mashatile's first visit to the Russian Federation since he took office as Deputy President under the 7th Administration. The Working Visit is preceded by the following high-level visits to the Russian Federation by South African leaders:

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Work Visit to Kazan, Russia for the BRICS Summit in October 2024

Deputy Minister of International Relations & Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka’s participation in the First Russia-Africa Ministerial Meeting in November 2024

Minister of International Relations & Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola’s visit to co-chair the 18th ITEC session in April 2025

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga represented South Africa during the “80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War Celebrations” held in Moscow in May 2025

Deputy President Mashatile is accompanied by the International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande; Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina; Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau; Agriculture Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa; Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala; Mineral and Petroleum Resources Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina, and Sport, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.

