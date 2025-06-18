Transport sends condolences following fatal KZN road accident on R34

The Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, and the Deputy Minister, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a tragic accident where 10 people lost their lives on the R34 near Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, Tuesday morning.

They have also wished a speedy recovery to the 38 passengers who sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to the initial accident report, the incident involved a truck and a passenger bus.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Traffic Police, are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

A preliminary report will be issued in 48 hours.

