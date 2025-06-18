Transport sends condolences following fatal KZN road accident on R34
The Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, and the Deputy Minister, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a tragic accident where 10 people lost their lives on the R34 near Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, Tuesday morning.
They have also wished a speedy recovery to the 38 passengers who sustained injuries of varying severity.
According to the initial accident report, the incident involved a truck and a passenger bus.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Traffic Police, are currently investigating the cause of the accident.
A preliminary report will be issued in 48 hours.
Enquiries:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.