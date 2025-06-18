UM, Social Sciences Academic Press sign cooperation agreement

MACAU, June 18 - The University of Macau (UM) and the Social Sciences Academic Press (China) (SSAP) signed a cooperation agreement to deepen cooperation and exchanges in the field of law and to turn academic achievements into practical solutions. The signing ceremony was held at the Faculty of Law (FLL) of UM. An academic lecture also took place during the event.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Tong Io Cheng, dean of FLL, and Liu Xiaojun, chief editor of the Law Division of SSAP, representing UM and SSAP respectively. The signing was witnessed by Huang Wenjun, deputy director of the Legal Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Leong Weng In, director of the Legal Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR government; and Ji Xiangde, president of SSAP.

Tong said that since its establishment, FLL has been dedicated to cultivating legal professionals who possess an international perspective and a strong sense of patriotism. In recent years, the faculty has made significant achievements in academic research, talent development, and community service. He highlighted that SSAP, as a leading publishing institution in the humanities and social sciences in China, provides a prestigious platform for FLL to translate its academic achievements in international law, comparative law, constitutional law, and basic law into meaningful contributions to society. Tong added that the signing ceremony symbolised a shared academic achievement between FLL and SSAP, injecting new vitality into the development of the rule of law in China and the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Ji said that FLL, as a highly influential institution in legal education, has not only trained numerous outstanding legal professionals for Macao, but has also made significant theoretical contributions to the development of law-based governance and the implementation of the principles of ‘Macao people governing Macao’ and ‘one country, two systems’ in the city. He added that SSAP is honoured to publish over 20 research works of FLL.

Following the signing ceremony, Ji delivered a lecture titled ‘Rational Evaluation of the Leniency System for Pleading Guilty and Accepting Punishment’. He began by discussing the debate surrounding the existence of the leniency system for pleading guilty and accepting punishment, emphasising the importance of viewing China’s leniency system within a global context. He also provided an in-depth analysis of the legal issues related to this leniency system. After the lecture, Ji engaged in a lively discussion with the attendees.