MPU Excels in THE World University Impact Rankings

MACAU, June 18 - On 18 June, the Times Higher Education (THE) released the 2025 World University Impact Rankings. Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) ranks 101-200 globally in four Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including Quality Education, and with the overall impact ranking at 301-400, the highest overall rank among HEIs in Macao. These results showcase MPU’s significant commitment to and impact on global sustainable development.

MPU Rector Marcus Im remarked that MPU is actively promoting the internationalisation of higher education in Macao. With its “Artificial Intelligence +” initiative, MPU continues to advance interdisciplinary and transnational research and innovation, thereby increasing global impact, a testament to the collective efforts of all MPU members. MPU is committed to leveraging its disciplinary strengths in talent cultivation and scientific innovation, contributing to the development of the nation and Macao.

In recent years, MPU has been fostering global sustainable development through various initiatives such as applied research, international collaborations, dual degree programmes, and establishment of joint laboratories. The 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are also integrated into MPU’s educational framework, fostering innovative talents capable of driving global sustainability. This year’s impact rankings highlight MPU’s remarkable performance in Quality Education, Sustainable Cities, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Strong Institutions, as reflected in its global ranking of 101-200 in these areas.

The THE World University Impact Rankings are the first global rankings that assess universities’ contribution to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s rankings evaluated higher education institutions from 130 countries or regions, analysing their performance in promoting sustainable development across various dimensions including teaching, research and outreach.