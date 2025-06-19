Delfio raises €1,5 million for automation platform in consumer electronics procurement

Keihan Popal and Roy Erdmann, founders of Delfio Roy Erdmann and Keihan Popal, founders of Delfio Roy Erdmann and Keihan Popal, founders of Delfio

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delfio, the Dutch startup automating the international wholesale market, has secured €1.5 million pre-seed funding from tech investor Peak. The data-driven platform is opening up the gray procurement market for consumer electronics by aggregating purchase orders and allowing suppliers to bid on tenders. Founders Roy Erdmann and Keihan Popal offer scalable infrastructure for global procurement expansion, with operational hubs on every continent.

The global procurement market for consumer electronics is worth €837.4 billion, but much of this trade flows through manufacturer-designated importers. Retailers are often bound to the prices set by these local importers or they need to independently seek out the gray market to negotiate better deals. This gray market – where currency fluctuations and surplus inventory often result in sharper pricing – comes with significant challenges however. Retailers have to liaise with various types of traders, who first need to be approved as suppliers. Delivery terms vary by party, and processes for warranty and quality assurance differ widely.

Delfio bridges the interests of both retailers and suppliers by consolidating purchase orders to negotiate better pricing, while managing the procurement process all the way through to delivery. The platform launched this week but builds on years of market experience by the founders.

“The global distribution of consumer electronics remains fragmented, inefficient, and largely opaque. With Delfio, we're creating an automated platform that utilizes data to enable buyers to directly source from distributors and the open market. We take care of the process – and therefore most of the risk,” says Roy Erdmann, co-founder and CEO at Delfio.

Datadriven scalability

Delfio aggregates tenders from retailers to secure better prices through volume, and does so with the world’s 35,000 suppliers of brands like Apple, Samsung, and JBL. The company operates hubs in the US, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam to manage the procurement process. Orders from vetted suppliers are delivered to these hubs, where they are checked for quantity, serial numbers, and quality before being shipped to the buyer. Delfio also possesses the financial resources to meet retailers’ purchasing requirements, ensuring that orders are fulfilled under their terms. Suppliers, in turn, are guaranteed payment by Delfio within 48 hours.

“Delfio addresses a fundamental problem in a market worth hundreds of billions. Their blend of automation, data-driven decision-making, and a strong focus on reliability uniquely positions them to transform this market. We see enormous growth potential in their approach and are excited to support Roy, Keihan, and the team in setting a new global standard for B2B procurement,” says David Zwagemaker, partner at Peak.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.