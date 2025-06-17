umob raises €3.5 million funding for European mobility booking platform

umob Founders Bibi Jorissen and Raymon Pouwels in Rotterdam umob Founders Bibi Jorissen and Raymon Pouwels on the rooftop of their office in Rotterdam umob app in use

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Booking platform umob, which combines local and international mobility providers in one single app, has raised €3.5 million in a new funding round. The capital injection will help the Dutch tech start-up to accelerate the growth of sustainable mobility in Europe through its partnerships with key international providers such as Dott, Voi and Lime.

The demand for Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions is growing, driven by increasing challenges to manage limited space in urban environments. Cities are pursuing sustainability goals and seeking to create more inclusive and flexible mobility options. With its expertise, scalable platform, and strong network, umob provides an effective answer to these urban mobility challenges. Its international booking platform fully integrates all transport, allowing travel to be planned and paid for through one single app, even when a journey involves multiple modes of transportation.

Globally scalable platform

The latest €3.5 million funding round follows a previous round of €6 million at the end of 2023. Shortly after, umob acquired the Finnish company MaaS Global, which was considered the world’s first Mobility-as-a-Service company, and its app ‘Whim’, the first commercial MaaS platform. MaaS Global had previously raised €70 million from, among others, BP Ventures, Toyota, and Mitsubishi. By incorporating the experience and technology of MaaS Global, umob has rapidly evolved into a globally scalable mobility booking platform. With the new funding, the company aims to continue expanding its service in major cities both domestically and internationally, having already set foot in eleven countries throughout Europe.

Bibi Jorissen, CEO and co-founder of umob, says: “We have spent the past few years building a solid and scalable platform that truly makes traveling with different mobility providers easier for both consumers and business users. The newly raised capital enables us to fully focus on growth: by building upon our strong international relationships, we aim to further expand our services throughout the continent, stimulating the growth of sustainable and accessible mobility.”

European footprint

Since launching the platform in February 2024, umob has experienced strong growth in its domestic market, as well as early expansion in key European markets including Germany, France and Spain. The platform offers access to more than 500,000 shared mobility vehicles provided by companies such as Lime, Bird and Cooltra, complete public transport networks in multiple Western-European countries, and all major European taxi providers.

Raymon Pouwels, CCO and co-founder of umob, adds: “What started as a vision has quickly grown to become a powerful technical solution developed fully in-house, positioning umob as a strategic partner for municipalities and mobility providers. With the support of our investors, we are now preparing for the next chapter: fully integrating European travel services in one single platform.”

