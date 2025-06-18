THE BARTON PARTNERSHIP APPOINTS MARK PRATT AS MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

I am delighted to join The Barton Partnership to help build a consulting solutions proposition that will truly differentiate ourselves in a crowded market” — Mark Pratt, Managing Director, Consulting Solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic talent solutions firm The Barton Partnership has appointed Mark Pratt as Managing Director, Consulting Solutions, as the company expands its advisory services portfolio.

In this new role, Mark will drive the next phase of growth for Consulting Solutions, developing a proposition that combines strategic insight with practical implementation. His remit will be to deliver a full range of client focused advisory services that bridge the gap between planning and execution.

Oliver Phoenix, Chief Executive of The Barton Partnership, welcomed the appointment: "I'm thrilled to welcome Mark to the team as we expand our Consulting Solutions offering, giving our client further flexible access to consulting talent in the market. With strong foundations already in place, the combination of Mark's deep expertise and our broad client and independent consulting networks positions us perfectly for the next stage of growth. Mark will look to build on our track record of nearly 5000 independent consulting projects delivered to date."

Mark Pratt expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating: "I am delighted to join The Barton Partnership to help build a consulting solutions proposition that will truly differentiate ourselves in a crowded market at a time when traditional consulting business models are being heavily disrupted. The combination of a great team, exceptional track record in the independent consulting space and strong client distribution is what will set this apart. The foundations are already in place to build something amazing."

Bringing over 20 years of experience in project and programme management, Mark Pratt joins from his previous role as CEO of Project Partners, a consultancy he founded from scratch to a multi-million-pound business.

About The Barton Partnership

The Barton Partnership provides specialist strategic talent solutions including executive search, interim management, independent consulting and comprehensive consulting solutions from strategy through to delivery. We serve FTSE-listed and Fortune 500 companies across multiple sectors including SMEs, strategic and management consulting practices, global financial services organisations and private equity portfolios. We operate internationally from offices in London, New York, Singapore and Sydney and deliver talent solutions on a global scale.



