Adelaide surges into world’s top 10 most liveable cities

Release date: 18/06/25

Adelaide is the ninth most liveable city in the world according the highly-credentialled 2025 Global Liveability Index produced by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Adelaide climbed into the top ten after finishing eleventh in last year’s index, and 30th in 2023.

The South Australian city’s overall score of 95.9 out of a hundred ranked it ahead of Vancouver and marginally behind Osaka and Aukland.

Adelaide’s scored 100 in the index for healthcare and education, 96.4 for infrastructure, 95 for stability and 91.4 for culture and environment.

The average score for liveability across the 173 cities in the index stands at 76.1 out of a hundred, however the Economist notes that scores in the stability category have continued to fall amid geopolitical tensions, civil unrest and widespread housing crises.

The index ranks Copenhagen as the world’s most liveable city ahead of Vienna and Zurich.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Every South Australian knows our capital city is a great place to live – so it should be no surprise that the analysists at the Economist objectively rank us as one of the best in the world.

For any of the challenges we face as a state and a nation, the truth is, you wouldn’t

choose to live anywhere else.

As a state government, we have an ambition to continue to grow our already worldleading reputation in so many areas.