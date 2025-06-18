Finding Focus Debuts FocusBot to Elevate Diagnostic Accuracy and Charting Detail in Virtual ADHD Care

A clinician conducts a virtual ADHD assessment with a teenage patient via Finding Focus’s secure telehealth platform, with AI-driven analytics overlaid on the screen to ensure diagnostic accuracy and detailed charting.

Proprietary AI assistant drives an 87% symptom-score reduction and 90% fewer documentation errors, according to a 500 chart internal review.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding Focus, the virtual-care brand of MoralityMed Inc., today announced the deployment of FocusBot, a proprietary AI assistant designed to enhance diagnostic precision, streamline documentation, and fortify data security across its ADHD and broader mental-health services. Developed entirely in-house and hosted on Canadian servers under enterprise-grade cybersecurity protocols, FocusBot integrates seamlessly into clinician workflows to reduce errors, enforce best practices, and accelerate report delivery.A Second Set of Expert Eyes for CliniciansFocusBot supports clinicians at every assessment stage, delivering objective, evidence-driven assistance:Real-Time Accuracy ChecksAs clinicians record interview notes, rating-scale scores or behavioural observations, FocusBot cross-references entries against national practice guidelines, peer-reviewed literature, and the clinic’s internal policies. When discrepancies arise—such as inconsistent symptom descriptors or missing functional-impact details—instant prompts guide clinicians to correct or clarify chart entries.Automated Draft ReportingWithin minutes of each virtual session, FocusBot generates a structured draft report that includes symptom-severity tables, standardized screening summaries, and evidence-based care-plan recommendations. Final sign-off remains with the clinician, but administrative charting time falls by up to 80%, freeing providers to focus on direct patient engagement.Continuous Professional FeedbackEmbedded micro-learning cues remind clinicians of updated diagnostic criteria and documentation standards mandated by provincial regulators and governing bodies. Over time, these prompts reinforce best practices, support compliance, and contribute to ongoing professional development.“FocusBot acts as a reliable second pair of eyes,” said Loretta Zambito, Medical Director of Finding Focus. “It ensures that what’s documented is accurate, comprehensive, and aligned with the latest clinical science—so our team can devote more attention to patient care.”Measurable Benefits: Results from a 500-Chart Internal ReviewBetween January and March 2025, Finding Focus conducted a randomized, blinded review of 500 patient charts to compare pre- and post-FocusBot outcomes. Key findings include:87% average reduction in symptom-severity scores within three months of integrated FocusBot-supported care, as measured by the clinic’s validated screening tools.96% of patients reporting self-rated improvement at one-month follow-up.98% endorsement of the accuracy and completeness of their personalized care summaries; only 2% requested minor clarifications or additions.Patients receiving combined psychotherapy and medication demonstrated superior six-month outcomes compared to single-modality cohorts.Over 90% reduction in charting errors when rectifying legacy records, thanks to FocusBot-guided follow-up calls that identified missing data and corrected manual-entry mistakes.“These metrics underscore how AI-augmented workflows can both accelerate diagnostic precision and enhance patient satisfaction,” added Zambito.Hybrid LLM Architecture and Canadian Data ResidencyFocusBot’s engine leverages a dual-model framework to balance advanced analytics with privacy:On-Premises Open-Source LLMHosted on Finding Focus’s own Canadian servers, this model ensures full data residency, compliance with PIPEDA, and alignment with provincial health-information acts.Selective Access to Leading-Edge Reasoning LLMsSecure API connections to top-ranked global models provide advanced diagnostic support and complex clinical-query processing—while patient data is obfuscated and encrypted before external transmission.All data in transit and at rest is protected by end-to-end encryption, granular role-based access controls, and continuous third-party security audits—exceeding both PHIPA and HIPAA standards.“Privacy, performance, and protection are equal priorities,” said Ammar Subhan, Co-Founder and CTO. “Our cybersecurity background shapes every system we build, from robust data-sanitization pipelines to hybrid on-premise/cloud defenses.”Enriching Virtual Observation with Multi-Modal AnalyticsBeyond back-end efficiencies, FocusBot elevates the patient experience by capturing naturalistic behavioural data during telehealth sessions:Eye-Tracking Metrics quantify attentional focus and drift throughout assessments.Facial-Expression Analysis detects micro-expressions linked to impulsivity, frustration, or emotional reactivity.Speech-Pattern Monitoring evaluates coherence, processing speed, and affective tone.Automated Collateral Integration imports teacher and caregiver rating scales into the report in real time, creating a comprehensive 360° diagnostic profile.This multi-modal approach replicates the depth of in-person observations—previously requiring multiple clinic visits—while preserving the comfort and convenience of home-based assessments.Global Evidence and Clinical OversightFinding Focus’s model draws on rigorous external research: a 2023 Harvard-Stanford study, “Superhuman performance of a large language model on the reasoning tasks of a physician,” demonstrated that LLMs outperformed physicians in diagnostic reasoning across emergency-department scenarios. Under Finding Focus’s strict clinical governance, these AI advancements have been adapted for routine patient care, with all AI-generated content subject to licensed-clinician review and sign-off.Scalability, Shared-Care Partnerships, and AccessSince 2021, Finding Focus has served over 25,000 patients nationwide. With FocusBot:Accelerated Onboarding: First virtual encounter can be scheduled within 48 hours of referral.Nationwide Virtual Reach: Core services available across Canada, with optional in-office follow-ups at clinics in Oakville, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg—and Halifax beginning Summer 2025.Seamless Shared Care: Finalized diagnostic reports and individualized care plans are electronically delivered to referring family physicians, nurse practitioners, and walk-in clinics. Primary-care providers implement recommendations, maintain continuity, and may reconsult Finding Focus specialists for complex cases.“By automating routine tasks, clinicians reclaim valuable time for patient interaction—and patients gain faster access to precise, evidence-based care,” said Tanuja Raavi, Senior Operations Manager.About Finding FocusFinding Focus, a MoralityMed Inc. brand, specializes in virtual ADHD and comprehensive mental-health services—including mood disorders, anxiety, disordered eating, and substance-use concerns. Leveraging FocusBot AI, proprietary telehealth infrastructure, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity, the clinic delivers rapid, objective assessments and coordinated care for patients across Canada.Media Contact:Kaela Rossi📞 +1 289-835-3168✉️ Email us Here 🌐 Visit us on social media:@FindFocusNow

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.