Finding Focus Launches Canada's First Virtual ADHD Assessment for Ages 12–15

A smiling teen completes a virtual ADHD assessment session from home using Finding Focus’s secure telehealth platform. A table of teen focused services Finding Focus offers compared to other competitors A pricing and services list for teens at Finding Focus

Starting July 1, Finding Focus offers a fully virtual, evidence-based ADHD evaluation program for pre-teens and teens in Canada

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding Focus Launches Ontario-Exclusive Virtual ADHD Assessment for Ages 12–15MoralityMed Inc.’s virtual mentalhealth clinic, Finding Focus, today announced the launch of a pilot ADHD assessment program for youth ages 12–15 across Ontario, beginning July 1. This initiative builds on a highly successful late-2024 rollout for clients aged 16 and older, during which the clinic completed over 1000 initial encounters and received overwhelmingly positive feedback, and responds to growing demand from families seeking timely, accessible evaluation services for younger teens.“Many Ontario families face wait times of six months to a year for pediatric ADHD assessments, often requiring multiple in-person visits,” said Loretta Zambito, Medical Director at Finding Focus. “Our new program lets pre-teens and teens complete a full, evidence-based assessment from home over just a few weeks, so they can start the school year with clarity and the right supports in place.”The ages 12–15 pilot is designed to mirror best practices in ADHD diagnostics while leveraging telehealth to reduce barriers.All intake interviews, behavioural observations, and follow-up consultations occur over our secure telehealth platform. No travel or waiting rooms, teens join from a laptop or tablet in their own home.The process includes a clinical Interview which is a structured session with a licensed mental health clinician to explore developmental history, symptom patterns, and functional impacts.The process also includes caregiver & teacher rating scales such as validated questionnaires completed by parents/guardians and one teacher, ensuring insights from school and home environments.The intake also incorporates video-observed tasks asking participants to complete age-appropriate cognitive and attention tasks on camera; clinicians review for real-time behavioural cues.When clinically indicated, youth receive a psychiatric evaluation as part of the same flat-fee package, eliminating the need to book separate specialist appointments.A single $699 fee covers the entire assessment pipeline: interviews, ratings, observation, reporting, and consultation. Payment plans are offered to reduce financial strain.Parents or guardians join select portions of each virtual session and receive coach-led debriefs on test results, practical strategies, and referrals. Every family leaves with a personalized action plan, whether an ADHD diagnosis is confirmed or an alternative support pathway is recommended.Finding Focus distinguishes itself by embedding assessment within a continuum of care:Personalized Next Steps: Upon completion, families receive a detailed diagnostic report and evidence-based recommendations for behavioural strategies, school accommodations, or referrals to therapy.Ongoing Services for Co-Occurring Concerns: The clinic’s scope extends beyond ADHD to anxiety, depression, disordered eating, and substance-use issues. Clients may seamlessly transition to follow-on coaching or medication management within the same platform.Shared-Care Collaboration: All reports and care plans are delivered electronically to referring family doctors, nurse practitioners, and walk-in clinics. Primary-care providers can implement recommendations and maintain long-term follow-up, with the option to re-consult Finding Focus specialists if complex needs re-emerge.“Our shared-care model respects the vital role of family physicians while ensuring no teen falls through the cracks, whether they do or don’t meet strict ADHD criteria,” noted Zambito.Technology That Accelerates Access and Enhances QualityUnderlying this expansion is Finding Focus’s proprietary telehealth infrastructure, developed in-house over four years:Automated Data Capture & Scoring: Standardized rating scales and patient interviews feed directly into the system, eliminating manual transcription errors.Proprietary AI Algorithms: Machine-learning models highlight speech patterns, response latencies, and symptom clusters, guiding clinicians to critical insights within minutes.Real-Time Report Generation: Clinicians receive a draft diagnostic report immediately after sessions, which they finalize with personalized commentary, slashing turnaround from weeks to days.Secure, Clinician-Led Oversight: Although AI accelerates workflows, all final decisions and report sign-offs rest with licensed mental-health professionals.“We’ve seen how custom software,tailored specifically for ADHD diagnostics, can transform care delivery,” said Ammar Subhan, Co-Founder and CTO of Finding Focus. “By automating administrative tasks, clinicians dedicate more time to direct patient engagement, enhancing both efficiency and satisfaction.”Ensuring Security, Compliance, and ScalabilityData Security: The platform employs end-to-end encryption, role-based access controls, and regular third-party audits to safeguard patient information.Regulatory Compliance: Finding Focus adheres to Canadian provincial telehealth regulations, PIPEDA for privacy, and meets all standards for clinical documentation.Scalable Architecture: Built on a cloud-native framework, the system can accommodate rapid client-volume increases, paving the way for expansion into other provinces and age groups.Pilot Details & How to RegisterEligibility: Ontario residents, aged 12–15, with concerns about attention, school performance, or behavioural regulation.Pilot Start Date: July 1, 2025; limited spots available to ensure high-quality service.How to Enroll: Families may register online at www.findfocusnow.com or contact support @findfocusnow .com. Upon registration, intake coordinators will schedule the first virtual interview within two weeks.Optional In-Person Visits: For families requesting face-to-face support, select clinic locations in Oakville and Toronto are available by appointment.Providers and clinics interested in forging referral partnerships or integrating shared-care workflows can reach out to the provider-relations team at support@findfocusnow.com for technical integration guides and training.Why This Matters NowRising ADHD Prevalence: Recent Canadian surveys estimate that up to 8 % of youth meet diagnostic criteria for ADHD, but fewer than half receive timely services.Academic & Social Impacts: Undiagnosed ADHD in early teens correlates with lower academic achievement, increased risk of anxiety/depression, and poorer peer relationships.Equity & Access: Rural or underserved communities often lack local pediatric mental-health resources; a virtual model bridges geographic gaps and reduces appointment burdens on families.“By launching this program in mid-summer, we give families a head start on the coming school year, preventing symptom escalation and ensuring supports are in place before September,” says Tanuja Raavi, Senior Operations Manager at Finding Focus.About Finding FocusFinding Focus is a mental health clinic specializing in ADHD, mood disorders, and more. Leveraging AI-enhanced tools, it delivers streamlined assessments, coordinated care plans, and shared-care collaboration for patients across Canada. Over the past 3.5 years, the clinic has supported over 25 000 initial patient encounters, setting new standards for speed, affordability, and quality in mental-health diagnostics.Media Contact:Kaela RossiEmail: outreach@findfocusnow.com Phone: 1-866-506-9203Website: www.findfocusnow.com Instagram: @findfocusnow

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.