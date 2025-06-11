Canadians Raise Over $5,200 for Canadian Mental Health With Mount Everest Climb and Cheque Ceremony in Toronto

Left to right: Loretta Zambito, Medical Director of Finding Focus and Everest Base Camp climber; Ammar Subhan, Co-Founder and CTO of Finding Focus; and Sharbani Roy, National Manager, Data Services & Donor Relations, Canadian Mental Health Association – N Loretta Zambito (left) and Ammar Subhan (right) of Finding Focus present a $5,207 cheque to CMHA National, with Sharbani Roy (centre) and members of the CMHA National and Finding Focus teams in Toronto on June 4, 2025. This donation marks the conclusion o Loretta Zambito, Medical Director at Finding Focus, stands infront of Mount Everest Base Camp Rock (5,364 metres) on May 7, 2025.

Finding Focus and CMHA celebrate national mental health fundraiser with summit flag placement and cheque ceremony in Toronto.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountains We Climb, a national mental health awareness and fundraising initiative by Finding Focus, a brand of MoralityMed Inc., has concluded its 2025 campaign with a cheque ceremony in downtown Toronto on June 4. The initiative raised $5,207 CAD for the Canadian Mental Health Association, National Division (CMHA National).CMHA National staff were joined by members of the Finding Focus leadership team, including Medical Director Loretta Zambito, who completed a 9-day trek to Everest Base Camp on May 7 as part of the campaign. A commemorative flag bearing the names of trek participants and sponsors was placed at the Base Camp, more than 5,300 metres above sea level.The event was supported by national and local sponsors, including Tauro Accounting, The Printing House (National Division), MoralityMed Inc., Starbucks Milton Location, BlueSky Learning, and Diamond Aesthetics, whose contributions were also featured on the campaign’s commemorative flag.“Climbing Everest was gruelling - nine days in sub-zero conditions and high altitude,” said Loretta Zambito. “The experience reminded me of the physical and emotional challenges that often parallel mental health struggles. This campaign was about showing what’s possible with teamwork and persistence.”“This effort reflects our commitment to supporting mental health access across Canada,” said Ammar Subhan, Co-founder and CTO of Finding Focus. “We’re proud to contribute to CMHA’s work in counselling, crisis support, and education.”CMHA National leads advocacy, program development, and national mental health strategies. All funds raised through this campaign will go toward expanding access to services across Canadian communities.Looking Ahead: Mountains We Climb 2026Following the 2025 campaign, Finding Focus confirms that Mountains We Climb 2026 will take participants to Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania in June 2026. Proceeds from the 2026 event will again support CMHA National, as part of a growing annual initiative to advance mental health advocacy and access in Canada.“This is just the beginning. Each year, we’ll climb higher and further, together, for the cause of mental health in Canada,” said Zambito.For more information about the campaign or to get involved in the 2026 event, please contact:Kaela RossiFinding Focus📞 +1 289-835-3168✉️ Email us Here 🌐 Visit us on social media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.