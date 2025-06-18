Healthy Horizons Recognized by U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Inaugural CO—100 List

Healthy Horizons Executive Team at the US Chamber of Commerce CO—100 Awards Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes, Sheila Janakos, and Cassi Janakos at the US Chamber of Commerce CO—100 Awards Healthy Horizons Logo

Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers Named to U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Inaugural CO—100 List

We are passionate about creating supportive environments for working parents, and this acknowledgment inspires us to continue innovating and expanding our reach to even more communities.” — Cassi Janakos, Healthy Horizons COO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Chamber of Commerce has recognized Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Programs as one of the nation's top small businesses, naming it to the inaugural 2024 CO—100 list. Healthy Horizons was also honored as a Top 10 recipient in the highly competitive Community Champions category.The CO—100, which received over 14,000 nominations in its first year, celebrates 100 outstanding small businesses across America. A distinguished panel of judges, including representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce staff, selected the Honorees based on their commitment to economic growth and community support."We are incredibly honored to be named to the inaugural CO—100 list and to be recognized among the top 10 Community Champions," said Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, CEO of Healthy Horizons. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to supporting new parents and fostering workplaces that truly accommodate the needs of families. We believe that by empowering families, we strengthen communities, and we are proud to contribute to the vitality of the American economy."The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's CO—100 program aims to recognize and celebrate America’s top small businesses. The annual list highlights thriving, successful companies that are committed to growing the American economy and supporting their local communities. These businesses embody the entrepreneurial spirit, growth mindset, and resilience that define the American enterprise system and drive innovation. Ten CO—100 businesses are recognized as the best in class across ten different categories of excellence."We are proud to introduce the 2024 CO—100!" says the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "This exclusive list recognizes 100 of the best and brightest small and mid-sized businesses across America, celebrated for their remarkable contributions in driving innovation, growth, and ingenuity both locally and globally. These businesses shine through their inspiring ideas and the ways they overcome challenges, enrich community impact, foster vibrant company cultures, and engage customers. Join us in honoring these trailblazers who are shaping the future of small business.”"Being recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce validates our mission and the impact we've had on countless families and corporations," added Cassi Janakos, MS, COO of Healthy Horizons. "We are passionate about creating supportive environments for working parents, and this acknowledgment inspires us to continue innovating and expanding our reach to even more communities across North America and beyond."For the Healthy Horizons CO—100 profile, please visit https://www.uschamber.com/co/profiles/healthy-horizons-breastfeeding-centers . For complete results of the CO—100, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, state, and category, visit https://www.uschamber.com/co/co-100/2024 Further expanding on their recognition, Healthy Horizons CEO Sheila Dukas-Janakos and COO Cassi Janakos were interviewed by America's Small Business Network (ASBN) to discuss the CO—100 honor, the company's mission, and its impact on working families. The full interview provides a look at Healthy Horizons' journey and can be viewed at https://www.asbn.com/asbn-on-location/co-100/u-s-chamber-of-commerce-co-100 -honoree-sheila-dukas-janakos-coo-cassi-janakos/About the U.S. Chamber of CommerceFor over a century, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has served as a resource and an advocate for businesses. Now, the Chamber is deepening that work with a content-rich digital platform that empowers growth at all levels. CO— was built to uniquely benefit business owners in their entrepreneurial journeys. Businesses outside the Fortune 1,000 are the greatest source of job creation and the bellwether of America’s economic strength. CO— seeks to help those business owners navigate through the complexities of scaling a business, all while thriving in Good Company.About Healthy HorizonsBased in the San Francisco Bay Area, Healthy Horizons is a pioneer in supporting companies to develop new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The company serves an extensive client base, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Healthy Horizons supports workplaces across 130 North American cities.A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for her significant impact on the health of infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn more about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.