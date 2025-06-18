Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Spatial Genomics And Transcriptomics Market?

The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market size has been growing rapidly in recent years. From $1.51 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $1.70 billion in 2025, charting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%. This substantial growth in the historic period can be attributed to major factors such as the rise of single-cell genomics, increased funding for cancer research, the growth of bioinformatics infrastructure, the burgeoning demand for precision medicine, and a general surge in pharmaceutical research and development.

What Does the Future Hold for the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market?

The market size for spatial genomics and transcriptomics is predicted to show brisk growth in the forthcoming years. It is set to reach $2.72 billion in 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.4%. This forecasted growth can be credited to the growing necessity for early disease detection, the increase in biomarker discovery, regulatory backing for advanced diagnostics, the mounting acceptance of personalized medicine, and the intensification of cancer research. Advancements in sequencing technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning integration, innovation in data processing and visualization solutions, advancements in data storage and analysis tools, and collaborations and consortia are some key trends expected during the forecast period.

What Is Driving The Spatial Genomics And Transcriptomics Market Growth?

It is anticipated that the increasing adoption of personalized medicine will act as a significant growth driver for the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. With genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors tailored to each patient, personalized medicine enhances treatment effectiveness and minimizes side effects. The demand for personalized medicine is on the rise, as advancements in genetic research enable more precise treatments tailored to an individual’s unique genetic makeup, leading to more favorable patient outcomes. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics plays a pivotal role in personalizing medicine by uncovering the precise location and activity of genes within tissues. This facilitates targeted, individualized treatment strategies based on a patient’s unique molecular landscape.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Spatial Genomics And Transcriptomics Market?

Key players in the industry, like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, 10x Genomics Inc., Standard BioTools Inc., Akoya Biosciences Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics, Vizgen Inc., Lunaphore Technologies SA., Parse Biosciences, Indica Labs Inc., Resolve Biosciences GmbH., RareCyte Inc., Ionpath Inc., Dovetail Genomics, S2 Genomics Inc., BioSpyder Technologies Inc., are championing the development and growth of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market.

What Major Trends Are Fueling The Growth Of The Spatial Genomics And Transcriptomics Market?

Major companies in the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions such as spatial transcriptomics technologies. These advanced techniques map gene expression across tissue samples while preserving their spatial context, empowering researchers to study the location and distribution of RNA molecules within tissues. These groundbreaking technologies significantly augment our understanding of gene expression in the context of tissue architecture.

How Is The Spatial Genomics And Transcriptomics Market Segmented?

This robust growth in the global market comes with a complex segmentation framework. The market is divided based on product into Instruments, Consumables, and Software. It is further segmented by technology into Spatial Transcriptomics, Sequencing-Based Methods, Immunohistochemistry IHC, Microscopy-Based RNA Imaging Techniques, and Spatial Genomics. It is also categorized by application and includes Diagnostics, Translation Research, Drug Discovery And Development, Single Cell Analysis, Cell Biology, and Other Applications. The end-users segment encompasses Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic And Research Institutes.

How Is The Spatial Genomics And Transcriptomics Market Spread Globally?



In 2024, North America was leading as the largest region in the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is hoping to outpace it as the fastest-growing region in the upcoming forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

