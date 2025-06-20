Drive, Commute, and Earn: DCS Card Centre and VICOM Launch New V2 Visa Card Tailored for Modern Mobility

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A strategic partnership between DCS Card Centre—Singapore’s transformative financial institution that pioneered cashless payments as Diners Club Services—and VICOM Ltd (WJP.SI), the nation’s leading provider of inspection and technical testing services, brings to market the new V2 Visa credit card. Purpose-built for the evolving transport and lifestyle needs of people living and working in Singapore, the V2 Card offers generous cashback rewards across a wide range of commuting, driving, and everyday travel expenses.

Understanding How Singapore Consumers Commute and Spend

Singapore’s transportation habits are in motion. New vehicle registrations jumped 37% in 2024, driven largely by the government's Electric Vehicle (EV) Early Adoption Incentive scheme, while cross-border travel into Malaysia hit record highs with over 543,000 crossings in a single day. Meanwhile, public transport remains a cornerstone of daily life, with an average of 7.19 million passengers utilising buses and trains each day in 2023. From the road to the rails to the causeway, commuting is constant and evolving.

A recent YouGov survey (May 2024) found that cashback is the most preferred reward among consumers in Singapore, ranking first across 14 out of 17 spending categories. The DCS V2 Card taps into this strong local preference, offering meaningful cashback aligned to how people move and spend every day.

“As more people combine public transport, private vehicles, and cross-border travel in their daily routines, there’s a growing need for payment solutions that reflect this shift. The DCS V2 Card is our response to integrate and reward real-life mobility while creating value for each journey,” said Lionel Lee, Senior Managing Director, Consumer Cards at DCS Card Centre.

Making Everyday Mobility More Rewarding

The V2 Card is structured to align with the organic lifestyle of how people in Singapore move and spend. Its cashback programme is centered around practical, modern everyday needs—such as vehicle servicing, fuel, EV charging, public transport, and cross-border expenses—allowing users to receive value on routine and essential recurring spend. With regular use, cardholders can earn up to S$1,080 in cashback annually, without changing their existing habits.

"This collaboration with DCS Card Centre to introduce the DCS V2 Card exemplifies VICOM's commitment to supporting Singapore's drivers and commuters.

It highlights our dedication to addressing the diverse needs of our customers in a rapidly changing landscape. We are confident that the DCS V2 Card will deliver substantial value to all who are on the move," said Sim Wing Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Vicom Ltd.

"Transportation related spending continues to rise, with an increase of more than 25 percent year-on-year. Given the importance of this category for Singapore consumers, it is crucial to create a product that meet the evolving needs of Singapore's drivers and commuters. The DCS V2 Visa Card is designed to perfectly tailor to these needs, providing generous cashback rewards across a wide range of commuting, driving, and everyday travel expenses. This card is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the mobility experience for everyone in Singapore," said Adeline Kim, Visa Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei.



Key Features of the DCS V2 Visa Card

The DCS V2 Card is designed to deliver high-value rewards across a broad spectrum of daily transport and lifestyle spend. Cardholders can enjoy up to:

- 15% cashback on VICOM vehicle inspections and ComfortDelGro Spark Car Care services

- 5% cashback on fuel and EV charging in both Singapore and Malaysia

- 5% cashback on public transport, including MRT, bus, taxi, and ride-hailing platforms

- 5% cashback on parking through Parking.sg app

- 5% cashback on dining (excluding fast food) in both Singapore and Malaysia

- 2% cashback on all other spend in Malaysia

- 0.3% cashback on all other spend

A minimum spend of S$600 per month applies to qualify for the enhanced cashback rates, otherwise a 0.3% cashback will still be awarded with a monthly cashback cap of S$90.

For more information on the DCS V2 Card, please visit dcscc.com/v2.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.