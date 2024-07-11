CAPCOM and C2E4 Unveils the First-Ever Campus Legends Street Fighter™ 6 Southeast Asia Invitational

Street Fighter x Campus Legends PR Banner

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campus Legends Southeast Asia (SEA), the pioneering inter-tertiary esports tournament series produced by C2E4, is thrilled to announce its partnership with CAPCOM for the first-ever Campus Legends Street Fighter™ 6 Southeast Asia Invitational (CLSF6I).

Set to be the biggest-ever regional collegiate esports tournament, CLSF6I will feature collegiate players and teams from six countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia) across SEA. The tournament aims to unite tertiary students across the region, with a platform to showcase their talents and passion for gaming, representing their countries and colleges with pride and determination - with scholarships and prize money also up for grabs.

Campus Legends SEA’ Shared Vision with CAPCOM

For the first time, Campus Legends SEA partners with CAPCOM on these monumental collegiate esports events. Campus Legends SEA and CAPCOM share a common vision of promoting esports as a legitimate and inclusive form of competition, fostering student sportsmanship, teamwork, and personal growth. By collaborating on CLSF6I, they aim to provide a platform for collegiate esports athletes to showcase their skills and passion on a regional stage.

The tournament features Street Fighter 6, the latest iteration of the fabled fighting game series, which has also made history by being the first esports fighting game title to feature at the inaugural Olympic Esports Week last year. Its inclusion in CLSF6I marks a significant milestone for collegiate esports in the region.

"Over the last few years, Esports within the collegiate landscape has seen exponential growth, and we are honoured for the opportunity to help accelerate that growth with the inclusion of Street Fighter 6 in these Southeast Asia collegiate events led by C2E4," said Ricky Bian Li, Managing Director of CAPCOM Singapore Pte Ltd.

Speaking on the partnership between C2E4 and CAPCOM, Frank Yong, Managing Director of C2E4 Pte Ltd says that this partnership is monumental, and reiterates C2E4’s commitment towards delivering the best collegiate events, aimed at helping gamers establish a personal connection and groundwork with their tertiary institutions. “ For esports to move into the next phase, we must secure rules and structure for university-level esports in the same fashion as all other collegiate sports have done. We hope that C2E4 can be part of that process in partnership with CAPCOM Singapore and the South East Asia's Esports Associations."

Spreading Campus Legends SEA Across The Region

Regional esports associations have also announced their support for CLSF6I. They will be kicking off their in-country qualifiers, with the Campus Legends Street Fighter 6 Invitational Singapore qualifier taking place on August 3-4, 2024. Kelvin Tan, Secretary-General of the Singapore Esports Association, expressed his enthusiasm about this event. "The pioneering Campus Legends SEA have shown how esports and education can be integrated and hope that can be a beacon to help shine the way for collegiate esports to be developed."

Panupong Ongkhunarak, the Secretary-General of the Thailand Esports Federation, expressed his support and participation for CLSF6I, mentioning its limitless potential in bringing esports up to par with traditional sports via the Olympic route. "Thailand will be hosting the SEA Games 2025 where esports continues to be a medal sport discipline, with CLSF6I, it will be the best seeding ground for the next new esports talent and champion to emerge to represent their country, growing the esports ecosystem."

CLSF6I Details

The CLSF6I country qualifier will happen from July to September 2024, followed by two Last Chance qualifiers open to all Southeast Asian collegiate students. It will then culminate in a grand live final on 26 October 2024, at a venue to be announced.

For more information about Campus Legends Southeast Asia, please visit: https://campuslegends.gg/sf6seai/