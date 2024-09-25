ZOWIE eXTREMESLAND CS Asia Open 2024 Breaking Limits in Competitive Gaming

Extremeland CS 2024

SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eXTREMESLAND proudly announces the return of the ZOWIE eXTREMESLAND CS Asia Open for 2024, set to captivate the gaming world with its theme 'Break limits!' Featuring 16 top teams and a total prize pool of $100,000, this year's tournament promises thrilling competition, cutting-edge production, and a showcase of the finest talent across Asia. The Grand Final will be held in mid-January 2025 in Shanghai, marking one of the

most anticipated events in the esports calendar.

Last year, eXTREMESLAND made its official return with an invitational event, igniting the passion of many CS players. Eight teams from around the world fiercely battled for the championship title in Shanghai, leaving unforgettable memories for players and fans across the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2024, eXTREMESLAND returned to the open tournament format, bringing even more national teams to the final stage after overcoming a series of rigorous challenges. Embracing the core concept of 'Breaking limits,' this tournament embodies eXTREMESLAND's mission to serve the Asia-Pacific CS community, pushing the boundaries of competition and showcasing the region's best talent.

The tournament will see 16 top teams emerging from local qualifiers, representing regions including Vietnam, Mongolia, Australia, Thailand, China, India, Singapore, Korea, the Philippines, and the Middle East. The regional representatives will be announced starting in November. These teams will compete in an intense series of matches, culminating in the Grand Final in Shanghai, where the ultimate champions will be crowned.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the global announcement date. For further information, check out the official Fan Page or X.

