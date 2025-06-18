Keweenaw Waters Resort: From Superfund Site to Sustainable Getaway

A once-polluted stretch of land on the Keweenaw Waterway in Houghton is now a thriving destination for camping, fishing and outdoor fun. The newly opened Keweenaw Waters Resort sits on land that was long considered unusable due to toxic industrial waste. Today, it's bringing new jobs, tourism and recreation opportunities to the community thanks to years of environmental cleanup led in partnership by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and its partners.

For over a century, the land was home to copper milling and smelting, a process that left behind hazardous waste and severely harmed water quality and wildlife. In 1986, the site was added to the EPA’s National Priorities List, a list of the most contaminated sites in the country, also known as Superfund sites.

Cleanup efforts included removing hazardous material, sealing polluted soil beneath engineered covers and vegetation, and putting long-term monitoring and protections in place. The land has now been partially removed from the federal Superfund list, signaling that it's safe for redevelopment. Where piles of toxic waste once stood, visitors will now find eco-friendly cabins, campsites, and a restored shoreline complete with plans for a beach, fishing dock, and boardwalk. At a recent press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony, state and local leaders joined EGLE and the EPA to celebrate the site’s transformation.