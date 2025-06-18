CBP Releases May 2025 Monthly Update

Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the interior of the US, down from 62,000 last May

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics today for May 2025. CBP monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

“Under the leadership of this administration, CBP has received historic support resulting in another 93% decrease in illegal crossings along the southwest border this month when compared with last year,” said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of CBP. “Border numbers continue to trend at historic lows, reinforcing the sustained success of our enforcement efforts in securing the homeland and protecting American communities.”

Below are key operational statistics for CBP’s primary mission areas in May 2025.

Halting the flow of illegal aliens into the country

Thanks to the good work of the men and women of CBP and the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, CBP is leveraging authorities to take every step to ensure illegal aliens are expediently removed from the country. In May 2025, the U.S. Border Patrol released 0 illegal aliens into our country—a staggering drop from more than 62,000 that USBP was forced to release along the southwest border in May 2024.

In May 2025, the Border Patrol encountered 8,725 illegal aliens crossing the southwest border between ports of entry. This was a 93% decrease from May 2024 when USBP encountered 117,905 aliens. Encounter numbers continue to hold at historic lows, reflecting a border that is more secure, more controlled, and hitting unprecedented levels of operational success.

CBP’s total number of encounters nationwide, including at ports of entry, averaged approximately 952 per day in May 2025—a 2% decrease from April 2025. This was the second lowest average daily number of CBP encounters in history. Along the southwest border in May 2025, CBP’s total number of encounters decreased 93% from May 2024.

Safeguarding communities by interdicting narcotics and dangerous drugs

As the largest law enforcement agency in the United States, CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.

In May, CBP seized 718 pounds of fentanyl. Cocaine seizures increased 19% and heroin seizures increased 191% from April to May.

Facilitating lawful trade and travel

CBP’s enhanced enforcement posture not only makes every American safer, but it also saves you time and money. CBP is also the front line for facilitating lawful international travel and trade, which is a critical element of our nation’s economic prosperity.

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure merchandise is cleared efficiently while interdicting illicit cargo that is hidden in some shipments. In May 2025, CBP processed more than 2.8 million entry summaries valued at more than $276 billion, identifying estimated duties of nearly $26.6 billion to be collected by the U.S. government. In May, trade via the ocean environment accounted for 38% of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

Protecting consumers and eradicating forced labor from supply chains

CBP continues to lead U.S. government efforts to eliminate from the supply chain goods that are made with forced labor from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China. In May, CBP stopped 132 shipments valued at more than $4.5 million for further examination based on suspected use of forced labor, and which may be subject to a Withhold Release Order, Forced Labor Finding, or the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act’s rebuttable presumption and prohibited importation under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

CBP also seizes millions of counterfeit products every year worth billions of dollars had they been genuine. In May, CBP seized 2,973 shipments that contained more than 3.2 million counterfeit goods valued at more than $317 million.

Implementing the President’s tariffs

CBP is uniquely positioned to implement and enforce the President’s tariffs using all our enforcement and revenue collection authorities. From January 20 through May 30, CBP successfully implemented tariffs guided by 22 presidential actions during this administration, assessed $46.9 billion in tariff revenue from those tariff actions alone, and each day assesses over $450 million in tariff revenue.

CBP enforces tariffs through a combination of legal authority, advanced systems, and operational procedures designed to ensure that duties owed are paid. We have fulfilled the demand and remain committed to facilitating legitimate trade while upholding a robust enforcement posture.

Serving on America’s frontline, CBP strictly enforces all laws and Presidential directives to secure our economic sovereignty and is fully equipped and ready to collect duties owed for goods subject to tariff and small packages.

External revenue

CBP completed 67 audits in May that identified $139 million in duties and fees owed to the U.S. government, stemming from imported goods that had been improperly declared in accordance with U.S. trade laws and customs regulations. CBP collected over $29 million in duties and fees.

Agriculture stats/seizures – securing American agriculture

In May, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.