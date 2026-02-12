CBP reports significant ESTA, TTP approvals for FIFA World Cup© 2026 qualified nations

WASHINGTON — Today U.S. Customs and Border Protection highlighted the tremendous success of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, and Trusted Traveler Programs in ensuring secure and efficient travel as part of ongoing preparations for the FIFA World Cup© 2026, which is expected to draw millions of visitors to the United States. During the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, CBP approved over 1 million ESTA authorizations for travelers from FIFA World Cup© 2026-qualified nations. The United Kingdom led with more than 425,000 approvals, followed by France with over 215,000. Germany had over 190,000, Japan nearly 180,000, and the Republic of Korea rounded out the top five countries with more than 135,000 approvals.

“CBP is committed to ensuring safe and lawful travel for all visitors attending the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Matthew Davies, executive director, Admissibility and Passenger Programs, Office of Field Operations. “By expanding participation in our Trusted Traveler Programs and ESTA, we are helping all travelers spend less time in line and more time enjoying their experience in the United States, while maintaining strong border security.”

The quarter also saw over 656,000 applications for Global Entry, Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection, known as SENTRI, and NEXUS, including 584,000 U.S. citizen and Lawful Permanent Residents, 62,000 Canadian NEXUS members, and 20,000 Global Entry applicants from the remaining TTP partner qualifying nations. These programs enable expedited processing for pre-approved, low-risk travelers, reducing wait times at airports and land border crossings and making trips to the United States more predictable and convenient.

To proactively prepare for the anticipated influx of travelers for the FIFA World Cup© 2026, CBP’s TTP team has been conducting Global Entry mobile enrollment events in key qualifying countries. Recent events have been held in Germany and Croatia, with an upcoming event scheduled for Sydney, Australia Feb. 23-27.

CBP is also set to host joint NEXUS enrollment events with the Canada Border Services Agency to further expand access to expedited travel programs. The most recent event took place in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Jan. 28–29. The next event is scheduled for Feb. 23-27 in Seattle at Boeing Field.

CBP encourages eligible travelers to apply for TTP and ESTA authorization well in advance of their planned travel to the United States to ensure a more predictable travel experience. For more information on TTP and ESTA, visit CBP.gov.