U.S. Border Patrol agents disrupt alien smuggling operation

SEELEY, Calif. — On Jan. 31, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector disrupted an active alien smuggling operation and arrested 23 people.

The incident began when agents encountered a vehicle they believed was connected to smuggling activity. Through investigative efforts, agents tracked the activity to an apartment complex at 1920 S. Haskell Road in Seeley, where they observed individuals attempting to transfer people between multiple vehicles.

Agents responded to the scene, arresting 19 illegal aliens and four individuals believed to be smugglers. During the enforcement action, seven individuals attempted to flee. Agents pursued them and arrested three illegal aliens and two alleged smugglers in the apartment complex. Six vehicles were seized in connection with the investigation.

“El Centro Sector was the most secure section of the entirety of the 2,000-mile Southwest Border for fiscal 2025, a fact that this transnational criminal organization must have overlooked,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joseph A. Remenar. “Our agents are dedicated to ensuring that El Centro Sector retains this level of security moving forward, as evidenced by this noteworthy interdiction. This criminal organization found out the hard way that El Centro is not a conducive environment to conduct their illicit activities.”

The individuals face federal prosecution.

