Netflix’s My Brilliant Career brings jobs and record investment to South Australia

Release date: 18/06/25

The Netflix drama series adaptation of Miles Franklin’s beloved Australian novel My Brilliant Career is now in production in South Australia, bringing with it hundreds of local jobs and the biggest economic investment by a TV series ever made in the state.

Supported by the Malinauskas Government through the South Australian Film Corporation’s (SAFC) Screen Production Fund, the production is expected to inject $17 million into the state’s economy - the highest spend of any TV series made in the state.

It will also provide significant employment for South Australians, creating 450 South Australian jobs across key creatives, crew and extras talent and engaging 260 South Australian small businesses.

The series from award-winning Jungle Entertainment (Good Cop/Bad Cop, Population 11) and produced by South Australian producer Paul Ranford of Jetty Films (Territory, Stateless) will see various locations across the state transformed for the period production, with filming set to take place at the SAFC’s Adelaide Studios and across Adelaide, the Southern Barossa region and the South-East.

Harnessing the world-class skills of a majority South Australian crew, My Brilliant Career will also create skilling and training opportunities for up-and-coming local crew through a special Netflix and SAFC attachments initiative.

The SAFC and Netflix have partnered to create four training roles to work on My Brilliant Career including a production design assistant, costume assistant, costume maker/machinist attachment and safety attachment.

First published in 1901, My Brilliant Career resonated deeply with a rising generation of young Australian women who longed for the freedom to shape their own destinies.

The star-studded cast includes Philippa Northeast (Territory, The Newsreader) as Sybylla and Christopher Chung (Slow Horses, Blitz) as Harry, as well as Anna Chancellor (My Lady Jane, Outrageous), Genevieve O’Reilly (Andor, The Dry), Kate Mulvany (Hunters, Elvis), Jake Dunn (What It Feels Like For a Girl, The Ballad of Renegade Nell), Alexander England (Black Snow, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Sherry-Lee Watson (Thou Shalt Not Steal, Heartbreak High) and Miah Madden (Paper Dolls, The Clearing).

My Brilliant Career is the second major Netflix series to be made in South Australia in as many years following Outback drama Territory, which premiered in 2024 as the streamer’s No. 1 show in Australia and No. 2 in the world.

Set to be released globally on Netflix, My Brilliant Career will join a growing slate of South Australian productions on the streamer including thriller Run Rabbit Run starring Sarah Snook, drama series Stateless starring Cate Blanchett, and children’s series Eddie’s Lil’ Homies.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It is incredibly exciting to announce that Netflix’s production of My Brilliant Career is being filmed here in South Australia.

The production is set to create hundreds of jobs for South Australians, both in and outside of the screen sector, and represents the largest local expenditure of any TV series ever made in the state.

The Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting South Australia’s incredible film industry to bring our stories to the world and this adaptation of Miles Franklin’s beloved novel is an opportunity to share this iconic Australian story with a new generation of fans.

Attributable to SAFC CEO Kate Croser

We are delighted to welcome Netflix back to South Australia and Adelaide Studios along with award-winning production company Jungle Entertainment for the new series adaptation of My Brilliant Career.

The SAFC is proud to support this exciting new series which will harness the world-class skills of a majority South Australian crew, led by top South Australian producer Paul Ranford, and which will once again provide a showcase for our state’s screen production capability, talent and endlessly beautiful locations.

Attributable to Netflix Vice President, Content APAC (ex-India) Minyoung Kim

My Brilliant Career is a timeless Australian story with themes as relevant today as when it was originally published. We're excited to be partnering with some of Australia's best creatives and talent to bring this story to a whole new generation on Netflix, and with its stunning locations, there's no better home for this production than South Australia.