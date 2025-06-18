Councilmember Evan Glass Introduces Native Plant Protection Act

MARYLAND, June 18 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass

Proposed legislation bans invasive bamboo and promotes sustainable landscaping with native plants

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass has introduced the Native Plant Protection Act, a forward-looking proposal to curb the spread of invasive bamboo and promote the use of native plants in new development across the County. This bill is cosponsored by Councilmembers Kate Stewart and Dawn Luedtke.

This legislation would prohibit the commercial sale of invasive running bamboo and require that at least 50 percent of all landscaping in new construction projects include plant species native to the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Native plants aren’t just beautiful – they’re essential to the health of our natural ecosystems,” said Councilmember Glass, chair of the Transportation and Environment Committee and member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee. “Expanding the use of native plants is essential to sustaining biodiversity, building climate-resilient landscapes, and supporting pollinators. Native trees, shrubs and grasses protect soil from erosion, reduce runoff and flooding, improve air quality and provide critical food and habitat for bees, butterflies and birds. As chair of the Transportation and Environment Committee, I’ve made it my priority to make our community greener for current and future residents, and this legislation is an important step in making Montgomery County a model for sustainable landscaping and native plant protection.”

Running bamboo is an aggressive invasive species, spreading underground by up to 15 feet per year. Its rapid growth can cause serious damage to nearby structures, overwhelm native vegetation, and can cause neighborhood disputes and costly remediation efforts.

The Native Plant Protection Act is scheduled for a public hearing on July 22 at 1:30 p.m. at the County Council chambers. Residents can sign up to testify or submit written testimony online via the Council’s website.

# # #