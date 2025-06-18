Industry Calls for Innovative International Student Accommodation Solutions

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND , AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are calls for strong leadership and smart policy on student accommodation following the release of a new industry-led discussion paper compiled to strengthen and future-proof Australia’s international education sector.Produced by The Koala News, The Changing Landscape of International Education in Australia reflects insights from across the industry, including stakeholder forums in three states.The document, incorporating nine priority recommendations, has been sent to key government representatives and peak bodies to support an improved and more resilient international education sector.Among its key themes is the urgent need to expand access to quality, affordable student-focused accommodation, with a strong emphasis on properly-managed NEAS-endorsed homestay (hosted accommodation).“Homestay is not just about getting a roof over someone’s head – it’s about connection, support, safety, and community,” said David Bycroft, Founder of the Australian Homestay Network (AHN).“At a time when rental markets are squeezed and affordability is a major issue, standards-based hosted accommodation provides a ready-made, under-utilised solution that integrates students into real Australian homes.”The discussion paper calls for policy incentives to stimulate new supply across all forms of student accommodation, and identifies hosted accommodation as a practical and immediate avenue to address the current shortfall.“There were estimated to be up to 3.5 million spare bedrooms in Australian homes after the last census; we have a real opportunity to turn existing housing into part of the international education solution.“We need a nationally coordinated response that supports properly-managed homestay providers, particularly those aligned with NEAS quality assurance standards,” Mr Bycroft said.NEAS-endorsed homestay is currently the only hosted accommodation model in Australia backed by a formal quality framework, offering protection and peace of mind to students, hosts, education providers, and agents.Dirk Mulder, Founder and CEO of The Koala News, said the industry forums revealed widespread support for more innovative housing options.“Now is the time to act across the student housing spectrum. We must invest in accommodation models that integrate students into Australian society, promote cultural exchange, and ensure long-term sector sustainability.“Formal hosted accommodation programs – particularly under NEAS-endorsed frameworks – are not only well-placed to meet the challenge of addressing supply issues, but also enhance the student experience and benefit Aussie households,” Mr Mulder said.AHN is urging federal and state governments to work with education providers, communities, and accommodation partners to roll out policy settings that foster growth in hosted accommodation as a critical part of the international student journey.- ENDS -ABOUT AHNAustralian Homestay Network (AHN) is Australia’s largest and most recognised international student homestay provider. We match AHN-certified hosts with visiting international students to provide the highest quality hosted accommodation experience while they study in Australia.Since 2008, AHN has been raising the standards for homestay and has placed over 90,000 students from 185 countries in welcoming hosted accommodation across Australia. AHN services every capital city in the country, along with other key student destinations. Our offering includes flexible packages for both under 18s and over 18s as well as homestays for study tour groups.AHN was the first NEAS-endorsed homestay provider in Australia and is an industry leader, dedicated to delivering global standards, technology and best practices across its network of services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.