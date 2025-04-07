Australian Homestay Network Offers International Student Accommodation Solution

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s leading international student homestay provider is advocating for a collaborative approach to address the country’s accommodation challenges and help alleviate pressure on the domestic rental market.The Australian Homestay Network (AHN) is calling for the government, education providers, and NEAS-endorsed homestay operators to work together to effectively accommodate the record number of international students wanting to study in Australia.AHN proposes introducing a new visa category for international students who pre-book accommodation for their first 12 months that doesn’t impact traditional housing supply.The proposal supports the Property Council of Australia’s call for housing for all first-year international students to be delivered by the student accommodation sector.AHN Founder, David Bycroft, says properly-managed hosted accommodation, utilising the 13 million spare bedrooms across Australia , offers an immediate solution to protect the international education industry while offering a valuable cultural exchange experience.“It’s imperative we find a way to support Australia’s international education industry and show international students they do have a place in our schools and universities, and in our community.“Getting international students into approved homestay accommodation takes pressure off the traditional rental market, supports increases in genuine student visa approvals, protects the international education sector, and decreases household cost-of-living stress for hosts,” Mr Bycroft said.Mr Bycroft said the AHN recommendation is cost-neutral for the Government and creates economic opportunities for hosts, particularly for older Australians.In 2024, AHN contributed over $18 million to Australian households where at least one resident was over the age of 60. These households earned over $9,000 on average in the year hosting for AHN.AHN is urging all political parties to ensure continued sustainable growth of Australia’s international education sector.- ENDS -AHN FOUNDERDavid BycroftABOUT AHNAustralian Homestay Network (AHN) is Australia’s largest and most recognised international student homestay provider. We match AHN-certified hosts with visiting international students to provide the highest quality hosted accommodation experience while they study in Australia.Since 2008, AHN has been raising the standards for homestay and has placed over 90,000 students from 185 countries in welcoming hosted accommodation across Australia. AHN services every capital city in the country along with other key student destinations. Our offering includes flexible packages for both under 18s and over 18s as well as homestays for study tour groups.AHN was the first NEAS-endorsed homestay provider in Australia and is an industry leader, dedicated to delivering global standards, technology, and best practices across its network of services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.