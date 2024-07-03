Call for New Standards in NDIS Short Term Accommodation Programs
By setting clear standards and following structured guidelines, properly managed STA and support programs can empower individuals with disabilities to live better lives”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian Homestay Network (AHN), renowned for revolutionising standards in international student homestay, is advocating for new benchmarks to safeguard the delivery of properly-managed NDIS Short Term Accommodation (STA) programs.
It comes as unscrupulous providers continue to be scrutinised for price gouging and misuse of funds amidst ongoing NDIS reforms.
With a proven track record of enhancing quality and accountability in the student accommodation sector, AHN aims to replicate its success in supporting NDIS participants through a partnership with premier NDIS STA provider Breakaway Retreats.
AHN seeks to establish strong standards for STA, hosted accommodation, and hosted support programs to ensure consistency and integrity in participant experiences.
AHN Founder, David Bycroft, said best practices and participant-focused outcomes were essential to delivering exceptional results for NDIS participants.
“By design and through targeting goal achievement, STA is not a holiday. But we know, from experience, that to get great outcomes a good STA experience should look and feel like a holiday.
"By setting clear standards and following structured guidelines, properly managed STA and support programs can empower individuals with disabilities to live better lives,” Mr Bycroft said.
The recommended NDIS STA Standards propose comprehensive measures centred on providing customised, value for money, goal-orientated programs delivered in a transparent and professional way.
AHN has championed for student homestay standards since it began in 2007 and was part of a 2023 industry-wide collaboration to develop the NEAS Homestay Standards now recognised by industry and the NSW Government.
Mr Bycroft said establishing a quality assurance framework for STA, hosted accommodation, and hosted support providers would not only elevate credibility in the sector but also help participants identify quality providers to engage with.
AHN is now working in conjunction with NDIS-specialist partner Breakaway Retreats to deliver life-changing experiences through the new Disability Homestay Network (DHN) program.
A feasibility study of the DHN model completed by Disability Services Consulting (DSC) found it had “an opportunity to be a game-changer for people with disability”.
“The level of stringent management and compliance that an operator such as DHN could offer would be attractive to participants and their families/supporters,” the report said.
AHN invites stakeholders across the disability sector to collaborate in setting and implementing these standards, aiming to enhance outcomes for NDIS participants and their families.
ABOUT AHN
Australian Homestay Network (AHN) is Australia’s largest and most recognised international student homestay provider. We match AHN-certified hosts with visiting international students to provide the highest quality hosted accommodation experience while they study in Australia.
Since 2008, AHN has been raising the standards for homestay and has placed over 80,000 students from 185 countries in welcoming hosted accommodation across Australia. AHN services every capital city in the country along with other key student destinations.
In 2023, AHN became the first homestay service provider to be endorsed under the NEAS Homestay Quality Standards framework, which was launched following a nationwide industry collaboration spearheaded by the NSW Government through Study NSW.
AHN is the industry leader, dedicated to delivering global standards, technology, and best practices across its network of services.
