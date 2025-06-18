WESTHAMPTON WATERLOO BATTLE OF THE PADDLES: A High-Octane Pickleball Pro-Am Serving Up Philanthropy & Fun

Westhampton Waterloo Logo Event information NWPF LOGO

WESTHAMPTON WATERLOO, is a Pickleball Exhibition & Pro-Am Round Robin event benefitting the National Women's Pickleball Foundation and East End Hospice.

This event is a fantastic way to have fun, see incredible talent, and contribute to causes that make a profound difference in people's lives. It's the quintessential Hamptons summer experience.” — Bob Lum, Manager WHBTS

WESTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to witness the Hamptons’ social season serve up something truly special. The WESTHAMPTON WATERLOO - Battle of the Paddles: Pickleball Exhibition & Pro-Am Round Robin is set to electrify the courts at Westhampton Beach Tennis & Sport , located at 86 Depot Rd, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978, on Friday, July 18th, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT.This highly anticipated event, aptly themed "Battle of the Paddles!", promises a unique experience where elite athletes will share the court with players of all levels. Waterloo promises vibrant entertainment, and heartfelt philanthropy, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Westhampton Beach. All are invited to an exclusive afternoon dedicated to thrilling competition and meaningful charitable giving.Attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to witness the magnetic style and championship prowess of Tara Bernstein and her dazzling crew of elite pickleball professionals, including Rohin Rajani, Nicole Talisse, Anthony Rodriguez, and Sydney Steinaker. These highly competitive pros and champions are guaranteed to deliver a game for the ages, showcasing the sport at its most dynamic.Beyond the exhilarating exhibition, guests will indulge in an array of local delights designed for a perfect summer evening.An Exclusive $75 Ticket Unlocks:A Dazzling Exhibition Match featuring engaging pickleball talent.Play with the Pros: An exclusive Pro-Am Round Robin where all skill levels are invited to rally alongside the elite picklers.DJ-Hosted Music & Entertainment: Keeping the vibe at a cool up-island chill.Gourmet Mediterranean Fare: Savor authentic greek fare, perfectly complemented by refreshing Waterloo Sparkling Water and crisp Brooklyn Brewery Lager.Goody Bags: Take home coveted treasures from Once Upon a Coconut, David Protein bars, Rind Snacks and Liquid IV.Philanthropic Impact: Direct opportunities to support two invaluable organizations: the National Women's Pickleball Foundation and the East End Hospice Zinberg Family Bereavement Center. Every rally, every point, contributes to a cause that truly matters."We are incredibly excited to host the WESTHAMPTON WATERLOO BATTLE OF THE PADDLES, bringing together the love of pickleball with the critical need for community support," said Bob Lum, Manager of Westhampton Beach Tennis & Sport. "This event is a fantastic way to have fun, see incredible talent, and contribute to causes that make a profound difference in people's lives. It's the quintessential Hamptons summer experience: vibrant, engaging, and dedicated to giving back."Do not miss this unique opportunity to combine your passion for pickleball with a commitment to making a positive impact on the East End and beyond.Space is limited for this exclusive affair.Secure your tickets and a place on the court at www.givebutter.com/waterloo2025 Event Details: What: WESTHAMPTON WATERLOO - Battle of the Paddles: Pickleball Exhibition & Pro-Am Round Robin When: Friday, July 18th, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT Where: Westhampton Beach Tennis & Sport, 86 Depot Rd, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 Tickets: $75 per personAbout the Beneficiaries: The National Women's Pickleball Foundation East End Hospice Zinberg Family Bereavement CenterAbout the National Women’s Pickleball Foundation:The National Women’s Pickleball Foundation (NWPF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people through the sport of pickleball. Focused on community-building, education, and advocacy, NWPF provides resources, programs, and events that uplift those in need and enrich the sport itself. By fostering community and creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds, NWPF is shaping a brighter future for pickleball enthusiasts nationwide.Media Contact:Alita FriedmanNational Women’s Pickleball Foundation561-485-3676info@womenspickleballassociation.org###

