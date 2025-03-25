National Women’s Pickleball Foundation Welcomes Tara Bernstein to Board of Directors

Tara Bernstein NWPF LOGO Tara Bernstein Joins NWPF

National Women's Pickleball Foundation, a nonprofit committed to strengthening communities , announces the appointment of Tara Bernstein to its BOD

I'm dedicated to actively empowering children and adults of all abilities through sports. Serving as a Board member and ambassador for NWPF is the ideal way for me to turn that dedication into action.” — Tara Bernstein

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Women's Pickleball Foundation ( NWPF ), a nonprofit organization committed to enriching lives and strengthening communities through the sport of pickleball, has announced the appointment of Tara Bernstein to its Board of Directors and Chair of the National Outreach Committee.Tara brings her experience and expertise in Sports Marketing as a professional pickleball athlete, model, influencer and an ambassador to Franklin Sports and Made +. "I'm dedicated to actively empowering children and adults of all abilities through sports. Serving as a Board member and ambassador for NWPF is the ideal way for me to turn that dedication into action.", says Tara. “I’m excited to help people get involved with pickleball by providing courts, equipment and instruction through my new role.”, added Tara."We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Tara to the NWPF family! Her genuine love for sports and her desire to make a difference shines through in everything she does. I can't wait to see the incredible things we'll accomplish together.”, said, Alita Friedman, President of NWPF.Tara Bernstein, a former NCAA champion softball player, began her career with the New York Mets before diving into event production and professional pickleball. As the founder of TBCreative, she integrates pickleball with lifestyle, travel, and high-profile events, bringing the sport to new niches through creative initiatives and interviews. She’s worked and partnered with brands like Ferrari, US Open, Mets, NFL, MLB, and NBA, while producing high-profile pickleball events and traveling the world to promote destinations and share her journey. Sponsored by Franklin Pickleball and Made+ , Tara is reshaping the landscape of pickleball while pushing boundaries in sports, fashion, and philanthropy, making an unforgettable global impact.About the National Women’s Pickleball Foundation:The National Women’s Pickleball Foundation (NWPF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals through the sport of pickleball. Focused on community building, education, and physical fitness, NWPF provides resources, programs, and events that uplift communities and enrich the sport itself. NWPF is shaping a brighter future for pickleball enthusiasts nationwide.Visit: https://womenspickleballassociation.org/

