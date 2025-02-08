National Women’s Pickleball Foundation Launch

NATIONAL WOMEN'S PICKLEBALL FOUNDATION POWER with a PURPOSE EVENT Register for Power with a Purpose

National Women’s Pickleball Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Launches with an inaugural event, POWER with a PURPOSE

This event is more than just a celebration, it’s a call to action to empower women, foster a welcoming atmosphere, and promote sportsmanship and philanthropy through pickleball.” — Catherine Barton, Co-President of the NWPF

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Women’s Pickleball Foundation NWPF ), the first women-organized public charity dedicated to advancing the sport of pickleball, officially announces its launch. NWPF’s mission is to establish pickleball programs, courts, instruction and equipment. The vision is to create lasting impact on physical and mental health of those in need. The Foundation is poised to elevate pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the United States.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the NWPF is committed to enriching lives and strengthening communities through the shared passion for pickleball. NWPF aims to transform lives with philanthropy.Foundation Debut: “ Power with a Purpose To mark its launch, the NWPF will host “Power with a Purpose” in Boca Raton, FL—a dynamic event celebrating the intersection of empowerment, community, and the sport of pickleball. This gathering will unite pickleball enthusiasts, advocates, and supporters to highlight NWPF’s mission and encourage meaningful contributions to its cause. All are welcome to attend, visit womenspickleballassociation.org for information and to purchase tickets or make a donation.“This event is more than just a celebration,” said Catherine Barton, Co-President of the NWPF. “It’s a call to action to empower women, foster a welcoming atmosphere, and promote sportsmanship and philanthropy through pickleball.”Pickleball: A Growing MovementPickleball has taken the nation by storm. Millions are discovering its physical, social, and mental health benefits. The NWPF seeks to ensure that those less fortunate have access to these advantages while building a supportive community.“We envision a world where people can thrive on and off the court through the power of pickleball,” said Alita Friedman, Co-President of the NWPF. “Our goal is to create opportunities that inspire confidence, promote wellness, and celebrate everyone’s achievements within this growing movement.”About the National Women’s Pickleball FoundationThe National Women’s Pickleball Foundation (NWPF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people through the sport of pickleball. Focused on community-building, education, and advocacy, NWPF provides resources, programs, and events that uplift those in need and enrich the sport itself. By fostering community and creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds, NWPF is shaping a brighter future for pickleball enthusiasts nationwide.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more about the National Women’s Pickleball Foundation, visit womenspickleballassociation.org # # #

