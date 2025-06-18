Mace Announces Hearing on Advancing Quantum Computing

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today announced a hearing on “Preparing for the Quantum Age: When Cryptography Breaks.” As artificial intelligence and quantum computing become more advanced around the world, the United States has an obligation to compete for technological dominance and must update cybersecurity protocols to maintain its competitive edge. This hearing will explore the current state of quantum computing and the global competitive landscape, and the impact quantum computing will have on cybersecurity.



“The United States must continue to advance quantum computing if we’re going to stay competitive globally and secure Americans’ data. In 2022, we led the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act to initiate the transition to post-quantum cryptography, but the road does not stop there. Congress must do everything we can to ensure the federal government protects Americans’ data from advanced cyber breaches and other hacks. We look forward to hearing from experts on the best ways to boost American innovation in quantum computers and sustain the U.S.’s technological lead on the world stage,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.



WHAT: Hearing titled “Preparing for the Quantum Age: When Cryptography Breaks”



DATE: Tuesday, June 24, 2025



TIME: 2:00 PM ET



LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building



WITNESSES:

Dr. Scott Crowder, Vice President, IBM Quantum Adoption



Marisol Cruz Cain, Director, Information Technology and Cybersecurity, Government Accountability Office