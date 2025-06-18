Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,970 in the last 365 days.

Mace Announces Hearing on Advancing Quantum Computing

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today announced a hearing on “Preparing for the Quantum Age: When Cryptography Breaks.” As artificial intelligence and quantum computing become more advanced around the world, the United States has an obligation to compete for technological dominance and must update cybersecurity protocols to maintain its competitive edge. This hearing will explore the current state of quantum computing and the global competitive landscape, and the impact quantum computing will have on cybersecurity.  

 
“The United States must continue to advance quantum computing if we’re going to stay competitive globally and secure Americans’ data. In 2022, we led the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act to initiate the transition to post-quantum cryptography, but the road does not stop there. Congress must do everything we can to ensure the federal government protects Americans’ data from advanced cyber breaches and other hacks. We look forward to hearing from experts on the best ways to boost American innovation in quantum computers and sustain the U.S.’s technological lead on the world stage,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace
 
WHAT: Hearing titled “Preparing for the Quantum Age: When Cryptography Breaks” 
 
DATE: Tuesday, June 24, 2025 
 
TIME: 2:00 PM ET 
 
LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building 
 
WITNESSES:  

  • Dr. Scott Crowder, Vice President, IBM Quantum Adoption 
     
  • Marisol Cruz Cain, Director, Information Technology and Cybersecurity, Government Accountability Office 
  • Denis Mandich, Chief Technology Officer, Qrypt 
     
    WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed online here.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mace Announces Hearing on Advancing Quantum Computing

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more