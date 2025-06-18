Arts Across America Expands Its National Reach With Three Powerful Events for Creatives, Coaches, and Changemakers

Short Biographies of Diane and Scott Strand

Arts Across America, founded by Diane and Scott Strand, launches three powerhouse events to help creatives build their brand, voice, and purpose-driven careers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creativity isn’t just about talent—it’s the engine of innovation, influence, and impact. As demand grows for authentic storytelling and purpose-driven entrepreneurship, Arts Across America is leading the charge to empower creators, educators, and entrepreneurs across the country. Founded by award-winning Executive Producer and Serial Entrepreneur Diane Strand and Creative Business Leader and Director Scott Strand, Arts Across America is helping individuals turn artistic passion into opportunity—while building meaningful careers that give back to their communities.This summer, Arts Across America launches three signature events that invite participants to grow their voice, build their brand, and embrace their creative identity:Show Business Entrepreneurship WorkshopJune 18–19, 2024 – Virtual Event, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PDTKicking off the series today, Arts Across America continues with a not-to-miss virtual workshop designed for aspiring and working creatives ready to take control of their careers. This powerful 90-minute session is led by Diane Strand, Executive Director of JDS Creative Academy and Executive Producer at Spirit of Innovation, and Scott Strand, a seasoned stage and screen actor with over three decades of industry experience and an extensive career as an acting instructor and theatrical director. Together, they provide an in-depth look at how to brand yourself, build your creative business, and navigate the professional world of entertainment with purpose and clarity. For only $10, participants will gain access to practical tools, mentorship, and strategies that can jumpstart or re-energize any creative journey. Register now at ArtsAcrossAmerica.org/showbusinessevent – seats are still available, and this opportunity is too valuable to pass up.The Creative Toolbox SummitJuly 29–31, 2025 | Virtual Event, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDTA hands-on virtual workshop designed for speakers, coaches, and leaders ready to sharpen their presence, confidence, and messaging. Participants learn how to use performance and improvisation techniques to increase engagement, boost revenue, and connect with audiences authentically. This event is for anyone ready to step into the spotlight and be seen.Confidence & Creativity LIVEAugust 21–23, 2025 | JDS Studio – Temecula, CAA 3-day in-person creative media experience where entrepreneurs and artists build essential media collateral—headshots, B-roll, a recorded and edited signature talk—while receiving expert coaching and media training. Held inside JDS Creative Academy’s 10,000 sq. ft. production facility, this event combines hands-on production, personalized feedback, and powerful networking to help creatives craft their message and multiply their impact.About Arts Across AmericaArts Across America was launched to expand access to arts education, entrepreneurial training, and community engagement nationwide. Whether you're an artist, educator, coach, or creative professional, Arts Across America provides the tools, training, and support to help you grow, thrive, and lead with purpose.Explore the mission and register for upcoming events at ArtsAcrossAmerica.org Get creative, connected, and go from passion to purpose to profits.For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Diane Strand at diane@jdscreativeacademy.org.

