DigiFest® Temecula Returns for an Unforgettable Weekend of Digital Creation

DigiFest Temecula 2025 Official Flyer

Celebrate Creativity and Innovation at the Annual Multimedia Extravaganza

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JDS Creative Academy’s premiere event, DigiFestTemecula, is back and bigger than ever! Taking place on April 25, 26, and 27, 2025, this three-day multimedia festival continues to push the boundaries of digital creation, offering an immersive experience for artists, filmmakers, musicians, and industry professionals alike.The three-day weekend promises an exciting lineup of keynote speakers, presentation panels, live performances, film screenings, workshops, and art exhibits, highlighting the best in digital media. Industry leaders will share their expertise, while local talent takes center stage in an electrifying celebration of creativity.Star-Studded Keynote Speakers, Exclusive Workshops, Industry Presentations, and Live EntertainmentDigiFestTemecula is proud to feature an incredible lineup of industry professionals who will share their experience and insights:Friday Night Keynote – Juliet Landau: Actress best known for her role as Drusilla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.Saturday Keynote – Denice Duff: Subspecies Actress, Director, Photographer, and Entrepreneur.Sunday Keynote – Jorge Gutierrez: Acclaimed Director, Artist, and Co-writer of The Book of Life.Other weekend speakers include: Jay Kogen, Allie Bloyd, Steve Rohr, David Fagan, Kari Michealson, Dannela Burnett, Martin Pearson, Deverill Weekes, Steven Memel, and others to be announcedAlongside the presentations, the Weekend Entertainment will include the Friday night after party with all-girl band, Flem, the Saturday night Film Screenings, and the Sunday night cocktail hour with singer-songwriter, Jexzi, followed by the highly anticipated awards celebration where attendees can watch talented artists win Digi Awards, Honorable Mentions, and People’s Choice Awards! There is even an opportunity to walk the Blue DigiFestcarpet and the Red Carpet with the Los Angeles Tribune and the San Diego Weekly!Ticket Information & VIP ExperienceTickets for DigiFestTemecula are on sale now, with multiple options to fit every attendee’s needs. Student discounts are available.Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and gain essential insight from experts in the industry! For tickets and more details, visit www.digifesttemecula.org. VIP Experience ($199) – The ultimate all-access pass, including two exclusive presentations, one-on-one time with presenters, a drink ticket per event, a Saturday lunch ticket, and a DigiFestswag bag.All-Access Three-Day Pass ($125) – Full admission to all DigiFestevents.Friday Night General ($30) – Blue carpet, Beverages, Networking, Speakers, Entertainment, Expo.Saturday Afternoon ($30) – Speakers, Networking, Expo.Saturday Evening ($25) – Film ScreeningsSunday Workshop ($30) – Industry professional-led workshops, Expo.Sunday Awards ($40) – Celebration, Food, Networking, Speakers, Entertainment###About DigiFest& JDS Creative AcademyDigiFestis in its 9th year, created in 2017, by Diane Strand, the founder of JDS Creative Academy, the host of DigiFestTemecula, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in Temecula, California. The organization is dedicated to inspiring, educating, and enhancing achievement in video production and workforce development. With a focus on visual, performing, and digital arts, JDS Creative Academy offers programs for diverse populations and to foster a diverse and inclusive environment.For more information, visit www.digifesttemecula.org and www.jdscreativeacademy.org or call JDS Studio at (951) 296-6715.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.